DiJonai Carrington's Impact Felt After Injury Return in Lynx-Valkyries
The Minnesota Lynx picked up a huge win over the Golden State Valkyries on Sunday to kick off their 2025 playoff run. The Lynx have championship expectations after falling just short last year, so picking up a 29-point win on Sunday was the right way to build some momentum.
The Lynx were led by Napheesa Collier and Kayla McBride, combining for 37 points on 13-21 shooting from the field, while Natisha Hiedeman came off the bench scorching, dropping 18 points on 7-15 shooting and a plus/minus of +32.
One of the most promising players in Sunday's game, however, was DiJonai Carrington.
Carrington returns from injury
Carrington missed Minnesota's last four regular season games with a shoulder injury, but the Lynx finally got her back on the court on Sunday afternoon. In just 11 minutes off the bench, Carrington dropped six points and two assists on 2-2 shooting from beyond the arc, with a plus/minus of +20.
In just 11 minutes of action, Carrington's impact was certainly felt in Minnesota, and the fans could not hold in their excitement either.
"Dijonai Carrington checks in for the Lynx and it got so loud for her return you couldn’t hear the PA announcer, announcing it," Lynx reporter Andrew Dukowitz posted. "Lynx fans are the best."
Carrington did not play at all in the first half for Minnesota, but that is because they are trying to ease her back into action after not playing for the last two weeks. Still, even with a minute restriction, Carrington showed how valuable she will be for the rest of Minnesota's playoff run.
After the game, Lynx star Kayla McBride talked about Carrington's impact.
"I've said this since she got with us, it's a luxury to have somebody of her caliber and somebody who's been in those types of environments, playoff teams," McBride said. "Her experience, and just her competitiveness. Very versatile, [she can defend] a point guard, you can put her on a bigger guard, it doesn't matter. It helps myself and [Bridget Carleton] a lot, even Courtney [Williams]."
The Lynx certainly are not regretting the mid-season trade they made with the Dallas Wings to acquire Carrington, and her impact will continue to be felt throughout the playoffs.
"She's just a competitor," McBride continued. "She wants to win just as much as all of us, so when you add somebody like that into the mix, it's a perfect match."