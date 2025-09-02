DiJonai Carrington Suffers Injury During Lynx vs Wings
The Minnesota Lynx and Dallas Wings are squaring off on Monday night for a battle between the league's best and the league's worst, and the game has gone as many would expect.
After three quarters, the Lynx held a 12-point lead over the Wings, led by WNBA MVP frontrunner Napheesa Collier with 25 points and three blocks on 7-10 shooting from the field, 4-4 from three-point range, and 7-7 from the free-throw line. Collier's dominant performance is no surprise, as she continues to boost her MVP campaign and cement herself as one of the best players in the league.
Of course, Collier had to step up offensively on Monday night, since the Lynx ruled out Kayla McBride due to rest. McBride is the Lynx's second-leading scorer this season, leaving more opportunity for Collier to dominate on that end while her co-star was sidelined.
Lynx make a big lineup change
With McBride sidelined for Monday's game, the Lynx turned to one of their new additions to fill her spot in the starting lineup. The Lynx acquired DiJonai Carrington ahead of the trade deadline from the Wings, and with McBride out, she earned her first start with Minnesota while facing her former team.
Making your first start with your new team while going against your old team for the first time certainly made Monday's game mean much more for Carrington. However, unfortunately, her night was cut short.
Carrington left Monday's game early in the second quarter, and the Lynx later announced that she sustained a shoulder injury and would be doubtful to return to action.
Via Lynx PR: "Injury Update: DiJonai Carrington sustained a shoulder injury in the second quarter and has been ruled DOUBTFUL for the remainder of today's game against the Dallas Wings."
Now, Carrington has officially been ruled out of Monday's contest, and since Minnesota has already locked up the top seed in the playoffs, there is truly no reason to push her back out there, even though this is a huge personal game for her.
Through her first ten games with Minnesota, Carrington averaged 9.1 points, 2.2 rebounds, 1.2 assists, and 1.2 steals in 17.3 minutes per game, while shooting 50.8% from the field and 47.4% from beyond the arc. The defensive-minded guard will be huge for Minnesota's playoff run as they look to make a push toward the Finals, so keeping her healthy after this shoulder injury will be key.