Fever, Aces Coaches Defend Cheryl Reeve After WNBA Suspension
The Minnesota Lynx are heading into Game 4 of the WNBA semifinals on Sunday against the Phoenix Mercury, down 2-1 in the series as they face elimination. With their backs against the wall, the Lynx desperately need a road win on Sunday to keep their season alive, but they will be playing short-handed.
Not only did MVP runner-up Napheesa Collier get injured during the end of Game 3, and has since been ruled out for Game 4 with an ankle injury, but the Lynx will be without head coach Cheryl Reeve as well.
After Mercury star Alyssa Thomas collided with Collier, which resulted in the Lynx superstar hurting her ankle, chaos ensued. Reeve stormed the court to get in the face of a referee, and ultimately had to get escorted off the floor after she was rightfully ejected, causing one of the most hectic scenes in recent WNBA memory.
Reeve's postgame comments
After the game, Reeve did not make the league any happier, as she ripped into the WNBA and Friday night's officiating group.
"One of the best players in the league (Collier) shot zero free throws, and she had five fouls. got her shoulder pulled out, and finished the game with her leg being taken out. And probably has a fracture," Reeve said. "...I want to call for a change of leadership at the league level when it comes to officiating. It's bad for the game. The officiating crew that we had tonight, for the leadership to deem those 3 people semifinals playoff worthy, is f-----g malpractice."
Due to a mixture of her on-court meltdown and postgame comments, the WNBA handed Reeve a suspension for Sunday's marquee Game 4.
Rival coaches react
Ahead of Sunday's Game 4 between the Las Vegas Aces and Indiana Fever, both head coaches were asked about Reeve's postgame comments about the league and the officiating.
"I think that she made a lot of valid points... I think at some point there has to be some accountability," Fever head coach Stephanie White said.
Aces coach Becky Hammon also chimed in, saying, "From what I heard, she did not tell a lie. She said the truth."
Now, three of the remaining four head coaches in the WNBA playoffs have voiced their frustrations with the WNBA and their officiating, with the exception being Mercury's Nate Tibbetts, who coaches the most physical team remaining.
The Lynx will need to fight through any officiating issues on Sunday, as they are already at a disadvantage and have to try to control their own fate to keep their season alive.