Fever Make Two Player Signings — What It Means for Lynx Game
The Indiana Fever and Minnesota Lynx are set to face off on Sunday night in what should be a star-studded matchup with all eyes on them. However, Fever superstar Caitlin Clark is sidelined as she continues to rehab a groin injury, giving the Lynx a significant advantage over this short-handed Indiana team.
The Fever have fallen to 19-17 on the season after losing to the Lynx on Friday, but Sunday's game will not be any more in their favor. The Lynx could be getting MVP frontrunner Napheesa Collier back on the court, who has missed the last seven games with an ankle sprain, but has been upgraded to probable for Sunday's game against the Fever.
Fever making changes
Leading up to Sunday's game against the Lynx, the Fever have made two roster changes. Of course, the Fever will be without Clark for the 15th consecutive game, but they are dealing with even more injury concerns.
The Fever will also be without Sophie Cunningham, Chloe Bibby, Sydney Colson, and Aari McDonald for Sunday's game, but have made two signings to give themselves some much-needed depth amid their injury nightmares.
On Saturday, the Fever announced the signing of Aerial Powers to a seven-day contract, and on Sunday, signed Odyssey Sims to her third and final seven-day deal.
What these signings mean for the Lynx
On the surface, the Fever are simply adding a couple of players to help bridge the gap while they deal with injuries, especially before they play the first-place Lynx, but the addition of Powers is much more interesting than that. Powers and Sims are both former Lynx stars.
Powers, 31, played for the Lynx from 2021 to 2023. In 2022, Powers even led Minnesota in scoring, averaging 14.4 points per game, but then she went through some turmoil. Powers reportedly got on head coach Cheryl Reeve's bad side and ultimately got benched entirely in the 2023 season, despite being one of the team's most vital players the year prior.
Reeve and Powers undoubtedly have a rough history, and while there is far more that happened behind the scenes than fans know about, Sunday's matchup between the Lynx and Fever just got much more interesting.
Sims, 33, made her lone WNBA All-Star appearance when she was with the Lynx in 2019, averaging 14.5 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 5.4 assists per game, even making All-WNBA Second Team. Sims continues to make an impact for Indiana this season, despite only earning seven-day contracts, but will likely earn a deal for the rest of the season after her final one is over.
While Reeves and the Lynx were not anticipating having to play against Powers on Sunday, they will still have to focus on taking care of business.