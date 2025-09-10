Fever's Kelsey Mitchell Gets Honest on Facing Lynx Without Napheesa Collier
The Minnesota Lynx and Indiana Fever matched up on Tuesday night for a Commissioner's Cup Championship rematch, although the two teams looked very different. For their regular-season finale, the Fever were playing without Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham, along with three other players who are sidelined for the season.
The Lynx were shorthanded in their own right, as they were missing DiJonai Carrington with a shoulder injury and felt comfortable giving Napheesa Collier the night off to rest.
Collier, resting for Tuesday's matchup in Indianapolis, marked her 11th missed game of the season, but the other ten were due to injury. Despite Collier missing a fourth of the season, the Lynx have locked up the top seed heading into the playoffs, but took a loss to the Fever on Tuesday night.
Fever beat the Lynx
In a matchup that failed to feature two of the WNBA's biggest stars, the Fever got the job done as they fight for playoff positioning. Indiana pulled out an 83-72 home win, led by Kelsey Mitchell with 18 points on 7-10 shooting from the field.
The Fever have officially finished their 2025 regular season with a 24-20 record, securing a spot in the playoffs despite Clark missing 31 games. Luckily, they still have an MVP candidate available in Mitchell, who gave some props to the Lynx after Tuesday's game, despite playing without Collier.
"I know a lot of people would talk about Napheesa not playing, but I think they're doing really good, with or without her. They're just a really great basketball team," Mitchell said. "It was a big win for us because they set the bar high, standard-wise. We know what to expect when it comes to Minnesota Lynx."
Mitchell calls the Lynx the "standard" in the WNBA, and talked about how that was a huge win for the Fever heading into the playoffs, giving them some confidence to be able to take down the league's top team.
Collier's impact
Of course, the game could have had a different outcome if Collier suited up for Minnesota, but there is no reason to risk any type of injury in a low-pressure game. Sure, the Lynx want to win every game that is on their schedule, but Tuesday's loss did not hurt too much.
Collier is averaging 23.0 points, 7.4 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.6 steals, and 1.6 blocks per game this season, cementing herself in the WNBA MVP conversation for the third consecutive year. The Lynx are now 7-4 in games that Collier is sidelined for and 26-6 when she suits up. Despite being able to win without her, the Lynx need Collier healthy and ready to go heading into the postseason.