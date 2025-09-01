How Paige Bueckers' Injury Can Impact Lynx-Wings Game
The Minnesota Lynx still have five regular-season games to play after clinching the No. 1 seed in the WNBA playoffs and the highest single-season win total in franchise history in Friday's 24-point win over the Connecticut Sun. The Lynx are set for another matchup with a lottery-bound opponent on Monday, as they'll take on a struggling Dallas Wings team that's entering the game severely hobbled.
The Wings enter Monday's game with a league-worst 9-31 record. Given their injury situation, you'd be inclined to believe that they're just trying to get to the finish line as soon as possible. Dallas is faced with an injury report that is eight players deep, headlined by Paige Bueckers, who is probable with a left calf injury. Bueckers aside, six Wings are ruled out, and a seventh, Aziah James, is doubtful.
Bueckers' appearance on Dallas' injury report on Sunday was the first time anyone became aware that she had apparently suffered such an injury, so when exactly the injury occurred is unknown. Given the fact that her designation is still probable, she doesn't seem to be at any real risk of missing the game on Monday unless an unexpected setback were to happen before tip-off.
Matchup Preview: How the Lynx Can Take Advantage
The Lynx downed the Wings in all three meetings this season, including a 99-84 win in Bueckers' May debut. All three meetings between the Lynx and the Wings this season took place by June 8, a stretch during which the Lynx began the season 9-0 and the Wings started 1-9. Bueckers missed the third meeting with an illness and was held to just 11 points per game in the two she was active.
Minnesota is listed as a -17.5 favorite at the time of publishing, which is 7.5 point five points greater than their previous high point spread against the Wings this season. The Lynx were a 5.5-point favorite in the season opener, a 9.5-point favorite on May 21, and a 10-point favorite on June 8, covering in two of those three matchups.
Tip-off for Monday's game is set for 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT at the Target Center in Minneapolis, where the Lynx are an astounding 18-2 at home through 20 games this season. After the Wings game, Minnesota will be tasked with the first of a pair of matchups against Golden State before heading to Las Vegas for a huge game against the red-hot Aces at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday
