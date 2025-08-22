Indiana Fever Make Caitlin Clark Decision for Lynx Game
The Indiana Fever have been playing without Caitlin Clark for the last 13 games, as the superstar guard deals with a right groin injury. Clark has had unfortunate injury luck during the 2025 WNBA season, as the two-time All-Star has only played 13 games, and is now set to miss her 24th contest of the season on Friday night.
The Fever are hosting the Minnesota Lynx on Friday, and Clark is set to be sidelined for the 14th consecutive game. Indiana has ruled out Clark for Friday's Commissioner's Cup Championship rematch.
On top of recovering from a groin injury, Clark sustained a new injury, as she suffered a "very mild" bone bruise in her ankle during a workout earlier in the month, per Fieldhouse Files' Scott Agness.
The Fever continue to keep Clark off the court until she is ready to go, which is a good move to keep their biggest superstar in the WNBA safe, but it is hurting the team's on-court production. In the last 13 games, the Fever are just 7-6, as they have slipped to 19-16 on the season and are in jeopardy of missing the playoffs.
How this impacts the Lynx
The Fever and Lynx are set for a home-and-away series this weekend, with the teams facing off in Indiana on Friday and in Minnesota on Sunday. For Friday's matchup, the Fever have already ruled out Clark, but they are also playing without Sophie Cunningham, Aari McDonald, and Sydney Colson, who all suffered season-ending injuries.
The Lynx are dealing with a significant injury of their own, as WNBA MVP frontrunner Napheesa Collier has missed the last six games with an ankle sprain. With the Fever so banged up, and the Lynx still having a 5.5 game cushion for first place in the league, they can afford to rest Collier through the weekend and make sure she is ready to go before pushing her back onto the court.
Friday's game in Indiana will likely be star-less as both teams monitor their superstars' injuries, but the Fever and Lynx are both still hungry for wins.
The Lynx and Fever are set to tip off in Indiana at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday.