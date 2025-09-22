Kayla McBride's Strong Alyssa Thomas Statement After Lynx-Mercury Game 1
The Minnesota Lynx went into the 2025 WNBA playoffs with some hefty expectations. The Lynx put together a historic regular season, winning 34 of their 44 games and clinching the top seed in the league weeks before the postseason started.
The Lynx took care of business in the first round of the playoffs, but their second-round matchup is expected to be much tougher. The Phoenix Mercury are a very good basketball team, as they showed in the first round by knocking off the New York Liberty. Still, the Lynx got the job done on Sunday in Game 1.
Lynx-Mercury Game 1
The Lynx defended home court on Sunday for Game 1 of their second-round series against the Mercury, winning 82-69 after outscoring Phoenix by 20 in the second half.
The Lynx were led by a trio of Napheesa Collier, Kayla McBride, and Courtney Williams, who combined for 62 points, while the rest of the team combined for just 20. If these three are clicking, it will be hard for any team to beat Minnesota, although Phoenix put up a good fight to start the series.
The Mercury were led by Kahleah Cooper with 22 points, while Alyssa Thomas stuffed the stat sheet with 18 points, eight rebounds, seven assists, and three steals on 9-17 shooting from the field.
McBride speaks on Thomas matchup after Game 1
Thomas was expected to be a tough matchup for the Lynx, and Kayla McBride even gave the Mercury star some credit after Game 1, saying what it is like matching up against her.
"[Alyssa Thomas] is a great player. She's continuously shown that throughout her career," McBride said. "When you're playing against great players, you know that they're going to be able to get part of what they do well, what they do great, why she's in the MVP conversation, things like that. You just gotta keep fighting and stay competitive, and you do what you can."
Thomas finished third in WNBA MVP voting, just behind second-place Napheesa Collier, so fans were excited about this MVP-caliber matchup. Of course, they both did their things, and the opposing teams simply have to live with players of their caliber getting to their spots and controlling the game.
"Just limiting AT to the best that we can," McBride continued. "That's it. Great players are still going to do their thing."
McBride and the Lynx did all they could to slow down Thomas on Sunday, and it will be like that throughout the best-of-five series. Collier and Thomas will both have their games where they go off, but it should continue to be a great matchup between the superstars.