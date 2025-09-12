Kevin Durant Sends Message to Napheesa Collier After Making WNBA History
The Minnesota Lynx have had a historic 2025 season, finishing with a 34-10 record as they head into the playoffs. The Lynx secured the top seed in the league and are set to face off against the Golden State Valkyries in the first round starting Sunday, entering the postseason as the frontrunners to win the WNBA Finals.
The Lynx have been led by MVP candidate Napheesa Collier, who finished her 2025 season averaging 22.9 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.6 steals, and 1.5 blocks per game, but her efficiency was off the charts.
Collier joins WNBA history
Collier finished her regular season with a dominant performance over the Valkyries on Thursday, dropping 19 points, four rebounds, two assists, and two steals on 8-10 shooting from the field and 3-4 from three-point range. However, this performance was no accident. Collier went into the game with a specific goal in mind.
"I'm a very goal-oriented person, so when I accomplish those it feels good," Collier said. "I kind of cut it close for the last game of the season."
What was Collier's accomplishment? Becoming the second player in WNBA history to shoot over 50% from the field, 40% from three-point range, and 90% from the free-throw line in a season, joining Elena Della Donne.
This is an unbelievable accomplishment by Collier and undoubtedly adds to her MVP campaign. Of course, her MVP case was hurt by missing 11 of the team's 44 games, which would be the most missed games by an MVP winner in WNBA history, but her historic season deserves some recognition.
Kevin Durant shows love to Collier
15-time NBA All-Star and new Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant sent a message to Collier after she wrapped up her historic season, welcoming her to the exclusive 50/40/90 club.
"Another member. Congrats on an unbelievable season [Napheesa Collier]," Durant posted on his Instagram story.
Collier responded to Durant's message, posting a pair of emojis on her Instagram story.
Durant has achieved 50/40/90 splits in two of his 17 seasons in the NBA, and is one of just four active players who have reached that mark in a season.
Collier joins some elite company, joining the two-time WNBA MVP and future Hall of Famer on this list, and even though she went into their season finale looking to reach those numbers, it remains an incredible accomplishment. Collier is having a historic season, and while she might not win MVP, she is looking to lead the Lynx to something much bigger.