Kevin Durant Sends Message to Napheesa Collier After Making WNBA History

🚨 NAPHEESA COLLIER JOINS RARE COMPANY: 50-40-90 CLUB 🚨



53.1% FG

40.3% 3PT

90.1% FT



Collier is just the 2nd player in WNBA history to hit 50-40-90 in a season: Elena Delle Donne (2019) Napheesa Collier (2025)#WelcometotheW pic.twitter.com/q6y0qHjimQ