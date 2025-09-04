Lynx Announce DiJonai Carrington's Injury Status vs Aces
The Minnesota Lynx have won four of their last five games, and with just four outings left until the postseason, they have already locked up the top overall seed. The Lynx have been on a tear throughout the 2025 season, holding a 32-8 record, which is 5.5 games better than the second-place Atlanta Dream.
On Thursday, however, the Lynx have another tough test. The Lynx have traveled to face the Las Vegas Aces for a huge road test in a battle of the two leading WNBA MVP candidates. Lynx's Napheesa Collier and Aces' A'ja Wilson are arguably the two best players in the WNBA right now, and Thursday's game will undoubtedly be an exciting matchup.
Lynx trying to cool down the Aces
The Aces have won 12 straight games, as their last loss was against the Lynx on August 2. The Aces have gone over a month without losing a game, but the Lynx are likely only thinking about what happened last time these two teams faced off. In that early August matchup, the Lynx traveled to Las Vegas and destroyed the Aces 111-58.
Of course, with the Aces riding a 12-game winning streak, the Lynx cannot expect to catch them off guard like that again, but it shows that they are capable of a road beatdown.
The Aces have used their 12-game winning streak to climb from a fringe playoff team to third place in the league with a 26-14 record, and are now fighting to secure the second seed heading into the playoffs.
Lynx's injury concerns
The Lynx have been dealing with a couple of injuries down the stretch, but nothing for the team to be too concerned about. After Collier missed seven consecutive games in August, she was able to bounce back and has been in her usual MVP form ever since. Now, however, the Lynx are dealing with another key injury.
Standout guard DiJonai Carrington suffered a subluxed left shoulder during their last game against her former team, the Dallas Wings. After the game, head coach Cheryl Reeve said that she doesn't "know where we're at with things," but three days later, the team has made a decision.
The Lynx have ruled Carrington out of Thursday's matchup against the Aces due to this shoulder injury.
Carrington was traded from Dallas to Minnesota ahead of this season's trade deadline, and she has found an incredible home with the Lynx since. In 11 appearances and one start, Carrington has averaged 8.6 points, 2.1 rebounds, 1.1 assists, and 1.2 steals per game, while shooting 48.5% from the field and 45.5% from three-point range.
Carrington is now set to miss her first game since making her Lynx debut a month ago, but the team is certainly just hoping the defensive star can be healthy in time for the playoffs.
The Lynx and Aces are set to tip off on Thursday night at 10:00 p.m. ET in Las Vegas on Prime Video.