Lynx's Cheryl Reeve Addresses Controversial Decision In Game 2 Loss to Mercury
After sweeping the Golden State Valkyries in the first round of the playoffs, the Minnesota Lynx moved on to the semifinals to face the Phoenix Mercury. After dominating Game 1 to take a 1-0 series lead, Minnesota was feeling confident about making their second straight trip to the WNBA Finals, and their confidence was on full display in Game 2.
The Lynx stormed out to a 20-point lead over the Mercury in Game 2, as they were tracking to take a commanding 2-0 series lead. However, a dominant second half left the Lynx speechless. The Mercury outscored the Lynx 47-31 in the second half, forcing overtime to ultimately complete the huge comeback and steal a win on the road.
Lynx's fatal mistake
The Lynx not only held as much as a 20-point lead, but they also had multiple chances to close out the game late in the fourth quarter. A few missed layups certainly hurt, but their most crucial mistake was a mental error.
The Mercury had the ball down 79-76 and missed a three-pointer with just 11 seconds left in an attempt to tie the game. However, Phoenix got the offensive rebound and swung it back around to Sami Whitcomb, who drained her redemption attempt to ultimately send the game into overtime.
Of course, everything is different in the moment, but the Lynx undoubtedly should have fouled the Mercury after the offensive rebound on their final possession. If the Lynx were to have intentionally fouled Phoenix, they would have simply shot two free throws, eliminating their chance to tie the game with a three-pointer.
After the game, Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve discussed their mistake of not intentionally fouling the Mercury after that offensive rebound.
"We were certainly thinking we could use the foul, we didn’t instruct them to take a foul. So they were playing it out," Reeve said (via Andrew Dukowitz). "In hindsight, I do like a foul there but I didn’t direct them to."
Of course, this was a coaching mistake and not on the Lynx players, but it happens. Sure, intentionally fouling while up by three is a common practice in basketball, and the group should have had better awareness overall, but that is not the sole reason they lost the game.
The Lynx simply need to brush off that crushing Game 2 loss before they head to Phoenix for Game 3 on Friday.