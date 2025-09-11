Lynx Coach Announces DiJonai Carrington Injury Update Before Valkyries Game
For the last three games, the Minnesota Lynx have been playing without standout guard DiJonai Carrington, and fans are growing worried about her injury status heading into the playoffs.
The Lynx are gearing up for their regular-season finale on Thursday night against the Golden State Valkyries, and have ruled out Carrington as she still recovers from a shoulder injury. Carrington has reportedly been dealing with a lingering shoulder issue all season long, but it is now set to sideline her for the fourth straight game.
Lynx give injury update
Lynx associate head coach Eric Thibault was asked about Carrington's injury ahead of Thursday's game against the Valkyries. Thibault was asked if Carrington was a full participant at shootaround on Thursday.
"No," Thibault responded. "No she was not."
Thibault gave a further update on her status, saying, "I don't know [if she's getting close to returning. I’m not speaking on any timelines. It's good that she's making progress, means it's feeling better. She keeps herself in good shape, so that part will be hopefully easier when she does return."
Carrington left last week's game against her former team, the Dallas Wings, early after tweaking her shoulder and has not been able to play since. Unfortunately, that was Carrington's first start as a member of the Lynx, and against the team that traded her mid-season, so it was a very unfortunate time for her to be sidelined.
Now, the Lynx are relying on her health as they head into the postseason.
Minnesota's title chances
To nobody's surprise, the Lynx are the frontrunners to win the WNBA Finals this year, as they have surged to a league-best 33-10 record, led by MVP candidate Napheesa Collier. The Lynx are loaded this year and are looking to make up for their Finals loss to the New York Liberty last season, but they need to be fully healthy to be at their best.
Regardless of how talented the Lynx are, their best shot at a title is with Carrington on the floor. While her numbers do not jump off the page, her impact on the defensive side of the ball and as a general team-first player is invaluable.
This season, Carrington has averaged 8.6 points, 2.1 rebounds, 1.1 assists, and 1.2 steals per game since getting traded to the Lynx with 48.5/45.5/76.0 shooting splits. While she is now set to miss the final four games of the regular season, the Lynx will rely on her health heading into the postseason.