Lynx Coach Cheryl Reeve Explains Unexpected Lineup Decision vs Fever
The Minnesota Lynx and Indiana Fever faced off on Friday in what should have been a star-studded rematch of this year's Commissioner's Cup championship, but injuries certainly got the best of a highly anticipated fan experience.
The Fever were playing without several key players, most notably, Caitlin Clark, Sophie Cunningham, and Aari McDonald were all sidelined.
The Lynx have been dealing with a significant injury in their own right, as WNBA MVP frontrunner Napheesa Collier continues to be sidelined with an ankle sprain, but is expected to return at any point after being upgraded to a game-time decision before Friday's matchup.
Lynx making adjustments
With Collier out, the Lynx have needed their supporting cast to step up, and co-stars like Kayla McBride and Courtney Williams have taken on more offensive responsibility. It is always hard for a team to play without its best player, but the Lynx are 5-2 in the last seven games that Collier has missed, so head coach Cheryl Reeves is still doing something right.
In Friday's win, however, an unexpected lineup change impacted the game. While everything was normal for most of the game, Williams was pulled out in the third quarter and did not return. Williams finished the night with just two points, four rebounds, and one assist on 1-5 shooting from the field through 13 minutes, despite averaging the third-most minutes on the team.
After the game, Reeves explained why Williams was so limited on Friday night.
"[Courtney Williams] just didn't have it, physically she's just dealing with a little ailment," Reeves said. "It became clear we weren’t going to be able to go with her and so that’s what those two do [Williams and Natisha Hiedeman], they celebrate. Courtney will say, 'Hey, leave her. Leave her out there.' And Tee just having her back at exactly the right time. I was really proud of Tee, running our team and making solid decisions."
Many fans were questioning what was going on with Williams, since she was not listed on the injury report heading into Friday's game and was, from a viewer's perspective, benched with no apparent reason.
Luckily for the Lynx, their depth is so impressive that Hiedeman was able to fill in for Williams seamlessly. Hiedeman finished the game with 17 points on 6-10 shooting from the field off the bench, playing a huge role and closing the game for Minnesota to help take down Indiana.