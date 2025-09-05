Lynx Coach Cheryl Reeve Gets Honest About Loss to Aces

A'ja Wilson commanded the floor in the @LVAces win over the Minnesota Lynx, 97-87 🤩



31 PTS | 8 REB | 80% FG | 2 AST | 2 BLKS



Her contributions helped the Aces achieve their 13th consecutive win and their longest win streak in OVERALL franchise history.



This marks the SEVENTH… pic.twitter.com/Fdedpd9uqT