Lynx Coach Cheryl Reeve Reacts to Liberty Firing Sandy Brondello
The coaching carousel in professional sports can always be harsh, and unfortunately for Sandy Brondello, she was on the back end of a tough decision by the New York Liberty on Tuesday.
After coaching the Liberty to a WNBA championship in 2024 and a Finals appearance in 2023, Brondello coached her last game for New York on Friday. After the Liberty lost to the Phoenix Mercury in the first round of the playoffs, the franchise let Brondello know that she would not be returning for the 2026 season.
"Breaking: New York Liberty head coach Sandy Brondello’s contract will not be renewed for the 2026 season, the team announced," ESPN posted. "The organization will begin the search for its next head coach immediately."
Cheryl Reeve reacts to the news
Minnesota Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve is the longest-tenured coach in the WNBA, so she has seen plenty of her peers come and go like this. Of course, it is an unfortunate situation, but Reeve was able to shine some light on Brondello being let go during her pre-game press conference before Game 2 against the Mercury.
"I think Sandy is a heck of a coach and I think Sandy will land on her feet like she always does," Reeve said. "I am absolutely thrilled if I am Seattle, Toronto, and Portland, that I was just gifted a championship-level coach. Though we're competitors, I think a lot of Sandy personally and professionally."
The NBA and WNBA, especially, see situations like this all the time, where a successful coach is let go, even after a recent championship. Whether Brondello lost the Liberty locker room or the franchise felt like they reached their peak with her at the helm, that coaching job will be highly coveted, and they should be able to replace her and continue their stream of success.
Reeve has been coaching the Lynx since 2010, and she immediately won WNBA championships within her first eight seasons. However, Reeve has made just one Finals appearance in seven years since then, but regardless, she does not seem to be in the hot seat.
After blowing a 20-point lead in Game 2 against the Mercury on Tuesday night, many fans are calling for a change to be made, especially if the team falls short of a championship again, but Reeve and the Lynx are certainly looking to change that narrative, starting with a bounce-back Game 3 on Friday.