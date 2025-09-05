Lynx Coach Gives DiJonai Carrington Injury Update Before Aces Game
Minnesota Lynx guard DiJonai Carrington was ruled for Thursday's game against the Las Vegas Aces to start the day, but coach Cheryl Reeve provided a positive update on her recovery while speaking to reporters before tip-off.
Carrington suffered a left shoulder subluxation in Minnesota's 96-71 win over the Dallas Wings on Monday. The Lynx acquired Carrington from Dallas on Aug. 3 and have sltted her seamlessly into the lineup, going 8-3 when she's in the lineup since her arrival. Carrington previously suffered a left shoulder subluxation earlier this season, but didn't miss any games with the injury that time around.
With the Lynx having already clinched the No. 1 seed in the playoffs, there really isn't much benefit in rushing Carrington back to the court at this point. Coach Cheryl Reeve provided a positive update in terms of how Carrington was coming along before Thursday's game in Las Vegas, indicating she is still day-to-day.
“It’s just day to day,” Reeve said. “I know that it's improved. We want to make sure she's ready when she gets back.”
Remaining Stretch
The Lynx and Aces are set to tip off at T-Mobile Arena on the Las Vegas Strip at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT in a matchup that could prove to be a WNBA Finals preview. The Aces have won 12 games in a row since falling to the Lynx in a franchise-worst 53-point loss on Aug 2., ironically the day before the Lynx acquired Carrington.
Minnesota has gone 8-3 in games that Carrington has appeared in the lineup since her acquisition, although two of those losses occurred while MVP frontrunner Napheesa Collier was sidelined with a foot injury she suffered in that Aug. 2 trip to Las Vegas.
Thursday's game may also have significant MVP implications, as the Aces' recent tear led by superstar A'ja Wilson has led to renewed conversations about her potential candidacy compared to Collier, who was once listed as low as a -1100 favorite to win the award before going down. Collier is still a heavy odds-on favorite, but voting will surely require all 44 games and will come down to the wire.
The Lynx have beaten the Aces in six consecutive games, dating back to an 80-66 Vegas win at the Target Center on May 29, 2025. Beyond that, the Lynx scored 100+ points in three of those games and 98 points in a fourth game.
