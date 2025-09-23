Lynx's Courtney Williams Talks Napheesa Collier's MVP Snub, Game 2 Adjustments
The Minnesota Lynx have reached a crucial point in what could be a historic playoff run, as the team is just six wins away from becoming the first franchise in WNBA history to win five titles. The Lynx are heavily favored to take home the championship according to the betting odds, with ESPN currently listing them at an eye-opening -275.
One of the most important pieces of the Lynx's historic campaign is guard Courtney Williams, who has raised her profile drastically both on and off the court this season. Williams made the first All-Star game of her career and rose to streaming fame as 1/2 of the "StudBudz" with teammate Natisha Hiedeman, breaking out at the very All-Star weekend where Williams made her debut.
Williams spoke with the media ahead of Game 2, where the Lynx are hoping to take a 2-0 series lead that would put the No. 4 seed Phoenix Mercury on the brink of elimination. The Lynx star commented on a myriad of topics, including teammate Napheesa Collier's MVP snub and the defensive adjustments after halftime of Game 1 that propelled her team to a win.
While Williams passionately argued on behalf of Collier's MVP case in media availabilities, live streams and postgame interviews throughout the season, she was willing to accept the second-place as the team pursues bigger goals in the playoffs.
"Obviously, you know, you got two great players duking it out for that MVP," Williams said. "The voters voted and I'll take it for what it is, man. It is what it is."
Making It Happen
After trailing 47-40 at halftime of Game 1, the Lynx dominated the rest of the way by limiting the Mercury to just 22 points in the second half while outscoring them by a combined 20 points in the second and third quarters.
As far as the adjustments that the Lynx made to prepare themselves for the second half, Williams said it was mostly instinctual, for better or worse.
"I think like I said in media, whatever my instincts tell me to do, that's kind of what I follow," Williams said. "Sometimes, you take chances and it doesn't work out for you, right? I took a chance one time and Sami (Whitcomb) got a wide open three. It doesn't work out every time, but I think as long as you're doing everything aggressive and with energy, usually you come out on the end of good."
Game 2 between the Lynx and Mercury tips off at 7:30 p.m. EST/4:30 p.m. PST from the Target Center in Minneapolis.
