Lynx Face Roster Decision Before Fever Game on Friday
The Minnesota Lynx have put together the WNBA's best team in the 2025 season, led by MVP frontrunner Napheesa Collier. Regardless of how great Collier is, however, the Lynx's depth is what makes them such a dominant team.
Through the first 35 games of the season, the Lynx are 28-7, giving themselves a 5.5 game lead for first place in the league. The Lynx have practically locked up the top seed for the playoffs, which start in less than a month, and this weekend's games give them a great chance to extend their lead.
Lynx vs Fever
The Lynx are set to face the Indiana Fever twice this weekend, one road game on Friday before hosting them on Sunday. While the Fever are a tough opponent, they are severely banged up, with Caitlin Clark among the handful of key players sidelined for Friday's matchup.
Due to this, the Lynx can afford to keep Collier off the court for a couple more games, who continues to recover from a sprained ankle. However, they will continue to have to rely on their depth if Collier remains out.
Lynx facing roster decision
On Friday, the Lynx have a roster decision to make. The seven-day contract for Camryn Taylor has expired, and the franchise has to decide whether to bring her back or not.
Taylor, 25, has been in the Lynx's system for the last couple of years, spending the 2024 and 2025 training camps in Minnesota. This season, she has gotten a couple of opportunities with the Lynx.
The Lynx have already signed Taylor to back-to-back seven-day contracts, and while she is eligible for a third, there is also the option to sign her for the remainder of the season. However, Taylor has not gotten an in-game chance to prove herself yet, making this decision by the Lynx tougher.
While Taylor has spent the last couple of weeks with the Lynx, she has yet to appear in a WNBA game. Taylor was an impressive five-year college player, spending time at Marquette and Virginia, but the 6-foot-1 forward has yet to receive an on-court chance at the next level.
The Lynx are likely to make a decision on Taylor before Friday's game against the Fever.