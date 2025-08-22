Minnesota Lynx On SI

Lynx Face Roster Decision Before Fever Game on Friday

The Minnesota Lynx have a roster decision to make on Friday ahead of their game against the Indiana Fever

Logan Struck

May 21, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; The Minnesota Lynx go the bench for a timeout in the first quarter of the game with the Dallas Wings at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images / Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images

The Minnesota Lynx have put together the WNBA's best team in the 2025 season, led by MVP frontrunner Napheesa Collier. Regardless of how great Collier is, however, the Lynx's depth is what makes them such a dominant team.

Through the first 35 games of the season, the Lynx are 28-7, giving themselves a 5.5 game lead for first place in the league. The Lynx have practically locked up the top seed for the playoffs, which start in less than a month, and this weekend's games give them a great chance to extend their lead.

Lynx vs Fever

Jul 1, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier (24) dribbles the ball past Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham (8) in the second half during the Commissioner's Cup final at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images / Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

The Lynx are set to face the Indiana Fever twice this weekend, one road game on Friday before hosting them on Sunday. While the Fever are a tough opponent, they are severely banged up, with Caitlin Clark among the handful of key players sidelined for Friday's matchup.

Due to this, the Lynx can afford to keep Collier off the court for a couple more games, who continues to recover from a sprained ankle. However, they will continue to have to rely on their depth if Collier remains out.

Lynx facing roster decision

On Friday, the Lynx have a roster decision to make. The seven-day contract for Camryn Taylor has expired, and the franchise has to decide whether to bring her back or not.

Taylor, 25, has been in the Lynx's system for the last couple of years, spending the 2024 and 2025 training camps in Minnesota. This season, she has gotten a couple of opportunities with the Lynx.

The Lynx have already signed Taylor to back-to-back seven-day contracts, and while she is eligible for a third, there is also the option to sign her for the remainder of the season. However, Taylor has not gotten an in-game chance to prove herself yet, making this decision by the Lynx tougher.

Virginia player Camryn Taylor
Oct 24, 2023; Charlotte, NC, USA; Virginia player Camryn Taylor during the ACC Women s Tipoff at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

While Taylor has spent the last couple of weeks with the Lynx, she has yet to appear in a WNBA game. Taylor was an impressive five-year college player, spending time at Marquette and Virginia, but the 6-foot-1 forward has yet to receive an on-court chance at the next level.

The Lynx are likely to make a decision on Taylor before Friday's game against the Fever.

