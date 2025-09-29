Lynx Facing Major Decisions After Unexpected Playoff Loss to Mercury
On Sunday night, the Minnesota Lynx suffered a heartbreaking loss to the Phoenix Mercury, ending their 2025 season far earlier than they were hoping. The Mercury took down the Lynx 3-1 in the semifinals, clinching their spot in the WNBA Finals to face off against either the Las Vegas Aces or Indiana Fever, while the Lynx will be watching from home.
Of course, the expectations for Minnesota were low heading into Sunday's Game 4, as they were playing without Napheesa Collier, DiJonai Carrington, and head coach Cheryl Reeve, but there was still a sliver of hope. Now, heading into the 2025 offseason, all hope is lost.
Not only did the Lynx fall just short of expectations two years in a row, but they went all-in on the 2025 season. Now, they will have a handful of huge decisions to make, and could be in for a drastic change heading into next year.
Lynx's offseason outlook
The Lynx are in store for a wild free agency, with each of their eight top scorers set to hit unrestricted free agency. All of the following players are entering the open market this offseason:
- Napheesa Collier
- Kayla McBride
- DiJonai Carrington
- Courtney Williams
- Alanna Smith
- Natisha Hiedeman
- Bridget Carleton
- Jessica Shepard
Of course, the most notable name on the list is back-to-back WNBA MVP runner-up Napheesa Collier, who is set to hit the open market after spending the first seven years of her career in Minnesota. Keep in mind that just because these players are hitting unrestricted free agency does not mean they are leaving Minnesota, but it simply gives them the option to find a new team.
With the new CBA still in doubt, as players attempt to negotiate higher salaries with the WNBA, it is challenging to predict what this offseason has in store, but the Lynx are not in a great spot regardless.
After falling short in consecutive years, it would not be a surprise to see some of these star players leave Minnesota for other teams, even Collier. Despite building a great team with the Lynx, if she does not feel like there is much of a future with the franchise, then her, alongside stars like Kayla McBride and Courtney Williams, could seek contracts elsewhere.
All in all, this will be a very rocky offseason for the Lynx, and Collier's future with the franchise is up in the air.