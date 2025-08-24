Lynx Make Big Napheesa Collier Announcement Before Fever Game
The Minnesota Lynx are the top team in the WNBA this season, hoisting a 29-7 record through 36 games, and have given themselves a 5.5 game cushion ahead of the second-place Atlanta Dream.
With just a few weeks until the 2025 playoffs tip off, the Lynx are focusing on getting healthy, but certainly want to make sure they lock up the one seed to secure home-court advantage throughout the entire postseason.
The Lynx have been dealing with a significant injury recently, as Napheesa Collier has missed the last seven games with an ankle sprain that she suffered in their blowout win over the Las Vegas Aces on August 2.
Napheesa Collier's dominance
Collier, 28, is the WNBA MVP frontrunner this season, finally looking to secure the hardware after finishing second in voting last year and fourth the year prior. This season, Collier is averaging 23.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.8 steals, and 1.6 blocks per game with 53.7/36.8/90.8 shooting splits.
Collier has been one of the top offensive and defensive players in the league this season, and the Lynx's top record in the WNBA certainly reflects her two-way dominance. However, one knock on her MVP case has been how good the Lynx have been without her. In the last seven games that she has missed, the Lynx are 5-2, including two big wins over the New York Liberty.
Collier's long-awaited return
Even though the Lynx have still been winning games without her, the team and fanbase have been desperately waiting for her return.
On Sunday, as the Lynx host the Indiana Fever, they are finally getting her back in action. After being listed as probable for the first time since her ankle sprain, the Lynx have upgraded her to active, announcing her in their starting lineup for Sunday's game.
The Lynx announced a starting five of Collier, Courtney Williams, Kayla McBride, Bridget Carleton, and Alanna Smith, as the team looks to take advantage of a short-handed Fever squad.
On Sunday, the Fever will be playing without stars Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham, but Indiana still has enough talent to make things hard for the Lynx. Still, with Collier back in action, the Lynx have to be as confident as possible heading into Sunday night's game.
The Lynx and Fever are set to face off in Minnesota at 7:00 p.m. ET on CBSSN, as Minnesota fans will finally get to see their superstar forward back in action.