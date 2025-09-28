Lynx-Mercury Game 4 Injury Report: Napheesa Collier, DiJonai Carrington Statuses
Coming off a crushing Game 3 loss to the Phoenix Mercury in the WNBA semifinals, the Minnesota Lynx are heading into a win-or-go-home Game 4. With their backs against the wall on the road, the Lynx will desperately need a win to keep their season alive and avoid falling short of expectations.
However, at the end of their Game 3 loss on Friday night, the Lynx's worst-case scenario came to life.
As the Lynx were trying to keep their hopes alive while down by four with about 20 seconds left, Mercury star Alyssa Thomas had a high-contact steal on Lynx's Napheesa Collier. Not only did the controversial no-call practically seal the game, but it sent Collier to the bench with an injury.
Lynx vs Mercury injury report
After Collier left Friday's game with an ankle injury on that collision with Thomas, many fans were doubting her status moving forward. Unfortunately for Minnesota, the fear was warranted. The Lynx have officially ruled out Collier for Sunday's Game 4 in Phoenix with a left ankle injury, as well as DiJonai Carrington, who is sidelined for the remainder of the season with a left foot issue.
The Lynx are now officially without the WNBA MVP runner-up in Collier for likely the rest of the season, on top of a key backup guard in Carrington.
The Mercury, on the other hand, have no injuries to report for Sunday's game against the Lynx, giving them an advantage over the first seed with a trip to the Finals on the line.
Bad news for Minnesota
The Lynx showed that they can win without Collier in the regular season, going 7-4 in 11 games that she missed, including a win over the Mercury early in the season. However, both teams are much different since then, and the Mercury have been playing great basketball throughout the playoffs. It will be very challenging for Minnesota to get the job done without their top player.
Not only will the Lynx be without Collier and Carrington, but head coach Cheryl Reeve will not be allowed on the sideline for Sunday's game. The WNBA decided to suspend Collier for Sunday's Game 4 due to her livid reaction to the play that Collier got injured on, as well as fiery postgame comments directed toward the league and the Game 3 officials.
The short-handed Lynx are set to face off against the Mercury for a win-or-go-home Game 4 on Sunday at 8:00 p.m. ET in Phoenix on ESPN.