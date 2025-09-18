Lynx's Napheesa Collier Draws Comparison to NBA Star Kevin Durant
The Minnesota Lynx have made the WNBA playoffs in 14 of the last 15 seasons, including four championships led by Hall of Fame talent. Now, the Lynx are in a new era, led by MVP candidate Napheesa Collier.
The Lynx drafted Collier sixth overall in 2019, and she has since cemented herself as one of the top players in the league. After leading the Lynx to a historic 34-10 season, including a first-round playoff series win on Wednesday, Collier has received plenty of MVP praise.
Collier's MVP case
This season, Collier averaged 22.9 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.6 steals, and 1.5 blocks per game with historic 53.1/40.3/90.6 shooting splits. Collier became the first player in WNBA history to average 20+ points per game while shooting 50% from the field, 40% from three, and 90% from the charity stripe.
Many argue that Collier has been the best player in the WNBA this season, but the superstar forward missed 11 of Minnesota's 44 games, which would be the most missed games of any MVP winner in league history. Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson has taken over the MVP race, and it looks like Collier will fall just short for the second straight year.
In 2024, Collier finished second in MVP voting, falling short of Wilson, and it looks like we will see a repeat this season. Of course, Collier is more focused on winning a title after losing in the Finals last year, but this MVP race has been notable.
Collier's situation looks familiar
ESPN analyst Elle Duncan recently joined "A Touch More with Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe" and compared Collier's MVP situation to that of NBA superstar Kevin Durant.
“I feel like [Napheesa Collier] is living the Kevin Durant experience pre-2014 — those two straight years that he finished second in MVP,” Duncan said. “He absolutely could have won the MVP. He played well enough to get it, [if] not for LeBron James. And then, of course, he did finally break through in 2014.
"But I think she’s kind of experiencing that because last year [with] those numbers, she could have won MVP, but A’ja [Wilson] was historic. And this year, Phee could and should — and, for most of the season, we had her winning MVP — and then here comes A’ja.”
Durant faced a similar situation during his young career with the Oklahoma City Thunder, where he finished top five in MVP voting for four consecutive years, including three second-place finishes, before he finally won the award in 2014. If Collier finished second in MVP voting, as expected, that will be her fourth top-five MVP finish in her career and second consecutive second-place finish.
Of course, Durant is an all-time great and one of the most dominant offensive players the NBA has ever seen, so Duncan is not necessarily saying Collier will get to that legendary level, but she should break through and win her first MVP award soon.