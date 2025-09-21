Lynx’s Napheesa Collier Falls Short of WNBA MVP to A’ja Wilson

50/40/90 Club, Leads the Lynx to Most Wins (34), Averaged 22.9 PPG, 7.3 REB, & 3.2 AST in 33 games.



We’re about to see the Napheesa Collier Revenge Tour. That WNBA Finals Championship/MVP is what she’s chasing but you can’t deny the greatness witnessed in the regular season. pic.twitter.com/pJ84EK7xkU