Lynx's Cheryl Reeve Gives DiJonai Carrington Injury Update Before Playoffs
The Minnesota Lynx are heading into the playoffs after a historic 2025 regular season, matching the WNBA record for most wins in a single season after hoisting a 34-10 record. Led by MVP candidate Napheesa Collier, the Lynx have been incredible and have a great shot at winning a title this postseason.
First, though, the Lynx have to get through the Golden State Valkyries. As a reward for locking up the top seed, the Lynx are matched up against the eight-seeded Valkyries, who became the first expansion team in WNBA history to make the playoffs in their inaugural season.
Lynx's injury concerns
Of course, the Lynx are expected to have no trouble against the Valkyries, but their health will turn out to be a huge X-factor.
Collier has cemented herself as a top two player in the WNBA this season, but has struggled to stay on the court recently. Collier missed seven consecutive games in August due to an ankle sprain and has missed 11 of their 44 total games this season, which might cost her the MVP award.
More recently, Lynx guard DiJonai Carrington has missed time. Carrington has been sidelined for each of the last four games with a shoulder injury, and her status is still up in the air heading into the playoffs. On Saturday, however, head coach Cheryl Reeve gave an injury update for the standout guard when asked if she has been progressing.
"She has [been progressing]," Reeve said. "Yes, yeah, she’s getting more confident for sure. That’s all it is, it's just a matter of, am I confident to use it, am I confident to be in situations that are obviously going to be pretty intense and physical. So yeah, she certainly has progressed."
It is promising to hear that Reeve has been progressing heading into the playoffs, but this is reportedly an injury that she has been dealing with all season, so they will likely have to hope that she is simply healthy enough to suit up rather than be at 100 percent.
Since getting traded from the Dallas Wings, Carrington has averaged 8.6 points, 2.1 rebounds, 1.1 assists, and 1.2 steals per game with 48.5/45.5/76.0 shooting splits. The five-year veteran guard should play a huge role in Minnesota's second unit, especially on their expected road to the Finals.
The Lynx kick off their 2025 playoff action against the Valkyries on Sunday at 1:00 p.m. ET.