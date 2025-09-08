Lynx's Natisha Hiedeman Makes WNBA History in Win vs Valkyries
The Minnesota Lynx continue to be the best team in the WNBA this season. Despite the Las Vegas Aces making some noise with their active 14-game winning streak, the Lynx have already secured the top seed heading into the playoffs and are cruising in the driver's seat.
On Saturday night, the Lynx traveled to the Bay Area, where they faced the Golden State Valkyries. Of course, the Valkyries are a tough challenge, as they are the first expansion team in WNBA history to make the playoffs in their inaugural season, but the Lynx took care of business in a 78-72 win.
In Saturday's win, the Lynx practically rolled with a six-player rotation, with Natisha Hiedeman playing 28 minutes off the bench and four starters playing 32 minutes or more.
Natisha Hiedeman's historic night
As the Lynx were playing without DiJonai Carrington and Alanna Smith, missing the game due to a shoulder injury and rest, respectively, the Lynx turned to Hiedeman to step up. Thankfully, stepping up is what she does.
In Saturday's win, Hiedeman dropped a game-high 24 points with two assists and three steals off the bench, while shooting 6-10 from beyond the arc and 6-7 from the free-throw line.
With her pair of assists on Saturday night, Hiedeman officially broke the single-season WNBA record for most assists off the bench.
Of course, Hiedeman does much more than pass the ball when she comes into the game, and her recent tear has proven that. Hiedeman has scored 20+ points in three consecutive games now, becoming one of just three players in WNBA history to score 20+ points off the bench in three straight games, joining Kelsey Plum and Angel McCoughtry.
The seven-year WNBA veteran has been very consistent over the past handful of years, spending time with the Connecticut Sun and the Lynx. However, through two seasons in Minnesota, Hiedeman has never started a game, as she fully embraces the sixth player role that suits her so well.
As the Lynx have heavy championship aspirations this postseason, they will undoubtedly need Hiedeman to keep doing her thing off the bench. If she is playing like this, where she is a threat to catch fire and score 20+ points, it would take some pressure off Napheesa Collier and would make them much more effective as a team.
The Lynx are 13-3 when Hiedeman scores 10+ points off the bench, and are certainly looking to continue that trend heading into the playoffs.