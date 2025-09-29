Lynx Star Courtney Williams's Sincere Reaction to Season-Ending Loss to Mercury
After tying the record for most wins in a WNBA regular season at 34, the Minnesota Lynx had very high expectations heading into the playoffs. Unfortunately for the Lynx, their 2025 season came to an abrupt end on Sunday night.
After the Mercury took a 2-1 series lead through three games in the semifinals, the Lynx had their backs against the wall in Game 4 on the road with their season on the line. Not only did they need a win on Sunday, but they were playing without MVP runner-up Napheesa Collier due to an injury and head coach Cheryl Reeve due to a one-game suspension.
Playing short-handed on Sunday, the Lynx suffered an 86-81 loss, despite an incredible effort from Kayla McBride, who dropped 31 points on 6-11 shooting from beyond the arc. Courtney Williams also did what she could, dropping 20 points and six assists.
Courtney Williams' postgame comments
After officially ending her tenth WNBA season on Sunday night, Williams was asked what it means to be there with that group of teammates.
"I mean, just amazing people," Williams said about her teammates after the game. "They make it easy to come to work. Make it easy to play hard for the person that you're out there battling with. I think that's been our M.O. all season, and I'm definitely happy to play with this group of people, for sure."
The Lynx practically had the same roster in 2024 and 2025, two seasons where they fell just short despite having the talent to win a championship. Regardless of success, being around the same group of players for two years will build tight bonds, and Williams certainly felt that.
Lynx had a target on their back
With their immense success during the regular season, the Lynx undoubtedly had a sort of target on their back, always being the team to beat and making their opponents play their best. However, after Sunday's loss, Williams did not see that as a bad thing.
"Honestly, it was a joy. I don't look at this season and think, 'Oh, this is hard because we've got a target on our back.' That's what we wanted, right?" Williams continued, "We got in the gym and we stacked our days. Got hit with that injury bug and you know, it's just hard. What's for us ain't never gonna miss us. Shoutout to them girls coming out here playing hard-fought basketball, and shoutout to us for not giving up."