Lynx Stars Courtney Williams, Natisha Hiedeman Open Up About Greatest Changes
Minnesota Lynx stars Courtney Williams and Natisha Hiedeman, better known as the "Studbudz," have become two of the WNBA's most popular players this season as a result of their growingly popular Twitch stream. Their on-screen chemistry has translated to on-court success, as the Lynx are 30-7 so far this season and on pace to set the WNBA single-season wins record.
Williams and Hiedeman are able to maintain such a good rapport on camera and on the court because their friendship is 100% genuine. Williams, at the time a three-year veteran, was already a member of the Connecticut Sun when Hiedeman began her career there in 2019. That meant Williams was Hiedeman's "rook", but nowadays the pair simply refer to themselves as best friends.
In a recent interview accompanying their viral WSLAM Magazine cover, the "Studbudz" delved into their friendship and the respective changes they have seen each other face throughout their careers.
"This was like seven years ago," Williams said. "I invited her out on my birthday. She's the only one on the team I invited out, the only one on the team turnt enough that can hang out with me. Like, this is my best friend, though, for real. I ain't getting married, but if I was, she would be my right-hand man."
Growing Together
Since Williams and Hiedeman have had such a close bond dating back to the early stages of their careers, they know the trials and tribulations each other has faced more than just about anyone. For a player like Williams, who takes great pride in leadership, it has to be rewarding to see how her former "rook" has blossomed into a crucial figure in the WNBA ecosystem
“Oh, man, I think just her confidence (is her biggest change),” Williams said. “Seeing her come in as a baby and just trying to maneuver through and figure out where her place was at in this league. And now to see her seven years later, like thriving, flourishing, and then us being on the same team again, like I couldn't have wrote the story any better for it.”
Hiedeman, on the other hand, is impressed that Williams has managed to find her way as an All-Star in the WNBA despite going through her own ups and downs since they were back in Connecticut together.
"I mean, my dog was an All-Star this year,” Hiedeman said. “That speaks for itself. She’s just been putting in a lot of work, just really focusing on her leadership, her peace, everything. Like, my dog just going both on the court and off the court. So, she deserved to be an all-star. And that's why this team is so successful.”
