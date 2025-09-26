Lynx's Stud Budz Duo Make Social Media Announcement Before Game 3 vs Mercury
After a dominant Game 1 win to take a 1-0 series lead in their semifinals matchup against the Phoenix Mercury, the Minnesota Lynx fell apart in Game 2. The Lynx blew a 20-point lead in Game 2 on Tuesday, allowing the Mercury to storm back to force overtime and ultimately win the game.
Now, with the series tied 1-1 heading into Game 3 on Friday night, the Lynx desperately need to steal one in Phoenix to take back control in their hunt for a Finals appearance.
Lynx's struggles in Game 2
The Lynx were outscored by the Mercury 47-21 in the second half of Tuesday's game, but they had a few impressive individual performances. MVP runner-up Napheesa Collier led the way for Minnesota with 24 points, six rebounds, three steals, and two blocks. Courtney Williams was right behind her with 20 points, seven rebounds, nine assists, and three steals, while Kayla McBride chipped in 21 points.
However, their supporting cast was not as impressive. Minnesota's bench scored a combined three points on Tuesday, all coming from Jessica Shepard. Of course, DiJonai Carrington being injured certainly hurts their second unit, but Natisha Hiedeman, who has been a flamethrower recently, took zero shot attempts and finished with zero points through 15 minutes.
Stud Budz taking a break
The Lynx have a famous duo of Courtney Williams and Natisha Hiedeman, who call themselves the Stud Budz, creating plenty of off-court content that fans across the league have grown to enjoy. However, the pressure of the playoffs has forced them to make a decision on their content creation.
After the crushing Game 2 loss where Hiedeman dropped a dud, the Stud Budz made an announcement on Instagram.
"studbudz are very locked in for playoffs!!! we will be returning to stream upon further notice!! until then GO LYNX," the Stud Budz account posted on their Instagram story on Thursday.
Of course, many fans are saying that head coach Cheryl Reeve told them to stop with the off-court antics to focus on the playoffs, but the duo shut that theory down.
"cheryl definitely didn't 🤣🤣 but y'all can run with that," Hiedeman said.
"😂 alrighttttttt," Williams commented.
When the stakes are this high, it is undoubtedly the right decision to shut down their stream for the playoffs and focus on their on-court performances. Not to say that shutting down the stream will make their on-court performances better, but it is simply a bad look when they go to social media after a crushing playoff loss.