Minnesota Lynx Announce Injury Report for Game 2 vs Valkyries
After a dominant Game 1 victory over the Golden State Valkyries, the Minnesota Lynx have taken a 1-0 lead in their first-round playoff series. On Wednesday night, they have a chance to clinch it.
On Sunday, the Lynx pulled out a 101-72 win at home, led by Napheesa Colluer with a game-high 20 points, while Kayla McBride chipped in 17 and Natisha Hiedeman had 18 off the bench. On top of their offensive standouts, Alanna Smith and Courtney Williams racked up four steals apiece, and Minnesota had an incredible all-around team performance.
Heading into Wednesday's potential series-clinching Game 2, Lynx fans received some incredible news, as well.
Lynx injury report
For the first time since September 1, the Lynx have announced a clean injury report. After DiJonai Carrington was listed on the report for six consecutive games, she is 100 percent and ready to go for Wednesday's matchup, along with the rest of the team.
The Valkyries, on the other hand, have ruled out two stars in Kayla Thornton and Tiffany Hayes for Wednesday's game.
The Lynx were the best team in the WNBA this season by a wide margin, winning 34 of their 44 games, but their biggest enemy has been injuries. MVP candidate Napheesa Collier missed 11 games this season, which may have cost her the esteemed award, but she will not let it cost her a chance for a title.
Collier has returned from her injury absence as good as ever, and as shown in Sunday's Game 1 win, the team is clicking.
The Lynx have already played the Valkyries in two consecutive games, including their regular-season finale matchup, and Minnesota has won the two games by a combined 48 points. The Lynx seem to have the Valkyries' number recently, and they will have the chance to knock them out of the playoffs on Wednesday.
Of course, especially in the playoffs, a health advantage is one of the most significant advantages you can have. Not only do the Lynx have a huge health advantage against the Valkyries, but if they win, they will likely have that advantage in the next round as well.
As seen toward the end of the regular season when they were not afraid to rest their stars, the Lynx are doing what they can to stay healthy for this championship-minded playoff run after falling short in the WNBA Finals last year.
The Valkyries are hosting the Lynx in San Jose on Wednesday at 10:00 p.m. ET on ESPN.