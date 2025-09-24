Minnesota Lynx Fans' Instant Reactions To Crushing Game 2 Mercury Loss
The Minnesota Lynx put together a dominant Game 1 performance to start their semifinals series against the Phoenix Mercury, earning a 13-point win to take a 1-0 lead. However, Game 2 did not go as smoothly.
The Lynx started off hot, taking as much as a 20-point lead in the second quarter, but it went downhill from there. The Mercury outscored the Lynx 47-31 in the second half to force overtime, and ultimately pulled out an 89-83 win in the extra period.
The Mercury were led by Satou Sabally with 22 points and nine rebounds, while MVP finalist Alyssa Thomas had 19 points, 13 assists, and eight rebounds on 6-15 shooting from the field.
The Lynx had a much more balanced attack, with Napheesa Collier, Kayla McBride, and Courtney Williams each scoring 20+ points, but Jessica Shepard was the only bench player to score with three points.
Fans react to Lynx's crushing loss
Right after the game ended, fans stormed to social media to react to Minnesota officially blowing their 20-point lead.
"20 point lead followed by 13 minutes of terrible basketball to end regulation tied. At home. You’re already down a key player… you could very easily be thinking about this game the entire offseason after the game Friday," one fan said.
"Team lost their edge at halftime and got too comfortable. Then the starters ran of gas," a fan commented. "Court was sloppy as f with the ball in the second half. Tough to overcome as those turnovers. I’m surprised Heideman didn’t get more time on the court during all that mess."
The Mercury have now tied the series 1-1, and the Lynx are in a far-from-ideal situation as they head back to Phoenix for Games 3 and 4.
"Gotta let them win at least 1. Need to get focused more on closing out games and NOT turning the ball over (Williams)," another fan said.
"Cheryl Reeve sold that game," one fan posted blame on head coach Cheryl Reeve.
"Play better in Phoenix please. Thanks," one fan urged the team.
Another fan placed some blame on Reeve, saying, "Choke job due to poor coaching."
"They played horribly," a fan bluntly said. "This team is already thinking about Cancun."
In the first round, the Lynx closed out the series by storming back from a 14-point fourth-quarter deficit to beat the Golden State Valkyries, but the tables were turned on them on Tuesday night.
"Unserious team," one fan replied. "Incapable of playing a full 40 minutes."
"That is bad but Lynx still going to win," one fan optimistically said.
"Y'all better be locked in Friday," another fan posted.
The Lynx will travel to Phoenix for Game 3 on Friday, as they look to make up for their crushing loss and re-take the series lead.