Minnesota Lynx Given Favorable Odds to Win 2026 WNBA Championship
The Minnesota Lynx dominated throughout the 2025 regular season with a WNBA-best 34-10, though their success across the season didn't translate to the playoffs the way they were hoping.
The Lynx were bested three games to one by the Phoenix Mercury during the semifinals, suffering losses to key players like DiJonai Carrington and Napheesa Collier along the way. Phoenix would later go on to be swept by the eventual champion Las Vegas Aces in four games.
While the Lynx's finish to the season wasn't as satisfying as the journey throughout, they certainly established themselves as a powerhouse throughout the league. That's why it's no surprise that the Lynx are not only projected to repeat their 2025 success next season, but make it all the way this time.
Lynx Favored to Win it All
Doug Greenburg of ESPN recently published an article listing the Lynx as the betting favorites to win the 2026 WNBA championship, with odds of +225 to take home the trophy, according to ESPN BET. Other sports books have similarly favorable projections, such as FanDuel, which puts the Lynx at +350 for a Finals championship.
While not completely surprising, the optimism surrounding the Lynx's chances seems to be somewhat at odds with ESPN's own power rankings of the league published earlier in the week. While the Lynx are favored to topple the now-defending champion Aces, the Mercury and the Atlanta Dream, who suffered a first-round exit in 2025, all three teams are all placed higher than the Lynx.
Based on those two somewhat competing designations, Minnesota's regular season dominance may not be as highly expected to repeat, but they're ability to rise to the occasion when it counts most is.
How the Lynx Will Stay on Top
The Lynx should expect a large return of their successful core players even after the chaos of a massive WNBA free agency caused in part by the impending renegotiation of the Collective Bargaining Agreement that will likely reshape the scope of player pay in the league.
An intact core and the possibility of even more elite players only solidifies the Lynx's chances going into 2026 and Minnesota could claim the title that escaped them this past season, and their first title since 2017.
Under Cheryl Reeve's guidance, the Lynx will surely continue their legacy of success and will hopefully continue that success all the way with the help of some guaranteed health.
The 2026 season may be far away, but counting on the Lynx to take the league by storm appears to be a safe bet.