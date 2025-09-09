Minnesota Lynx Make Napheesa Collier Decision vs Indiana Fever
Heading into the 2025 WNBA season, the schedule makers likely saw this late-season matchup between the Indiana Fever and Minnesota Lynx as a big-ticket event, especially after the two teams met in the Commissioner's Cup Championship.
The WNBA scheduled this game on ESPN, as a matchup between Caitlin Clark and Napheesa Collier was certain to draw some attention. However, gameday has finally arrived, and neither of those stars will be playing.
Lynx make safe Collier decision
With just two regular season games left on their schedule, the Lynx are playing it safe. Minnesota has already locked up the top seed heading into the playoffs, so they are making their health a priority now.
Heading into Tuesday night's game against the Fever, the Lynx have ruled out Napheesa Collier due to rest.
At this point, the only thing that Collier has to play for before the playoffs is to try to push her last-minute MVP campaign. Collier was the MVP frontrunner for the majority of the 2025 season, but A'ja Wilson has led the Las Vegas Aces to a 14-game winning streak, causing the tides to turn.
Still, regardless of whether she brings home the MVP trophy or not, Collier is having an incredible year and has a team-first mentality heading into the postseason. The Lynx all have a collective goal of winning a title this year, especially after losing in the Finals in 2024.
Collier is averaging 23.0 points, 7.4 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.6 steals, and 1.6 blocks per game this season with efficient 52.6/39.2/90.6 shooting splits. Collier has undoubtedly been a top-two player in the league this year, but the Lynx can still win without her on Tuesday. When she is sidelined, the Lynx are still 7-3, so they should have no trouble against a short-handed Fever team.
Fever's injury problems
Of course, the Lynx are shutting down their best player for Tuesday's game, but the Fever know how that feels. Last week, the Fever officially shut down Caitlin Clark for the rest of the season, as she recovers from a pesky groin injury. The Fever have now ruled five separate players out for the rest of the 2025 season.
Tuesday's matchup would have been incredible if everyone were playing, but it still gives both teams an opportunity to prove themselves despite being shorthanded. The Fever have already secured their spot in the playoffs, so they are simply fighting for seeding, while the Lynx are just trying to stay warm heading into the postseason.
The Lynx and Fever are set to tip off in Indianapolis at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN on Tuesday.