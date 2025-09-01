Minnesota Lynx Make Roster Decision Before Wings Game on Monday
The Minnesota Lynx are heading into a matchup on Monday against the Dallas Wings, and while the game is somewhat meaningless for each team, it should still be an exciting one. The Lynx have not only clinched their playoff spot, but they have secured the top seed after Saturday's win. The Wings, however, have already been eliminated from playoff contention.
Regardless of the stakes at hand, Monday's matchup will feature a battle between Lynx's MVP frontrunner, Napheesa Collier, and Wings' Rookie of the Year favorite, Paige Bueckers, while each team's supporting cast gets to sit back and watch two of the most exciting stars in the league go at it.
Lynx make roster move on Monday
Ahead of Monday's game against the Wings, the Lynx have announced the signing of a familiar face.
The Lynx have officially signed Camryn Taylor to a rest-of-season contract after the 25-year-old forward signed three consecutive seven-day contracts with the team.
"The Minnesota Lynx today announced the team has signed forward Camryn Taylor to a rest of season contract. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed," the Lynx announced. "Taylor, 6-2, has appeared in two games with the Lynx this season after signing three consecutive seven-day contracts beginning on Aug. 8. The forward was previously a part of the team’s training camps in 2025 and 2024."
Camryn Taylor at a glance
Through three seven-day contracts with the Lynx, Taylor has appeared in just two games, playing a total of two-and-a-half minutes, and has yet to record her first WNBA point. However, now that the Lynx have secured the top seed in the playoffs with five games left to play, the young forward could get some more opportunities.
Taylor was a standout in college, playing two years at Marquette, then finishing her career with three seasons at Virginia. In her final collegiate season with the Cavaliers, Taylor averaged 14.8 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 1.6 stocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field and 83.5% from the free-throw line.
While Taylor has not gotten much opportunity at the next level yet, she is certainly talented enough for the Lynx to give her a chance to finish out the season with them, and she clearly has fans within the organization if they keep choosing to bring her back.
While Taylor might not get run on Monday night, the Lynx are set to host the Wings at 8:00 p.m. ET.