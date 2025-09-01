Minnesota Lynx Star Unexpectedly Ruled Out vs Wings on Monday
In their win over the Connecticut Sun on Saturday, the Minnesota Lynx clinched the top seed in the 2025 WNBA playoffs, securing their spot as the best team in the league this season. Not only have the Lynx been the best team, but they have dominated.
With just five games left in the regular season, the Lynx have a 5.5-game lead over the second-place Las Vegas Aces. That 5.5 game cushion is a larger win difference than the Aces have with eighth-place Indiana Fever.
On Monday night, the Lynx have an opportunity to extend their first-place lead, even though they have already locked up the top spot. The Lynx are gearing up for a home matchup against the Dallas Wings, who are on a seven-game losing streak and have lost 14 of their last 16.
Lynx vs Wings injuries
For Monday's game in Minnesota, the Wings are dealing with a plethora of injuries, as they have eight players listed on their injury report, headlined by star guard Paige Bueckers, who is probable with a left calf injury, and four-time All-Star Arike Ogunbowale, who is ruled out with a right knee injury.
The Lynx went into Monday with a clean injury report, as they have had favorable injury luck throughout the 2025 season, especially since Napheesa Collier returned from an ankle sprain. However, the team has unexpectedly ruled out one of their stars ahead of Monday's matchup.
The Lynx have ruled out five-time All-Star guard Kayla McBride ahead of Monday's game due to rest.
McBride's impact
Of course, this was a relief that McBride was not dealing with an injury and simply resting for Monday's game, but it was still a surprise to see her added to the injury report.
This season, McBride is averaging 15.1 points, 2.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 43.5% from the field, 42.1% from three-point range, and 90.3% from the free-throw line. The Lynx are a much better team with McBride on the floor, and she is now set to miss just her fifth game of the 2025 season.
Fans can expect to see a few of these "rest" games for their last five outings of the regular season, as at this point, they are simply trying to build momentum and keep a rhythm heading into the postseason, but certainly do not want to risk any injuries.
The Lynx and Wings are set to tip off at 8:00 p.m. ET in Minnesota on Monday.