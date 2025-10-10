Napheesa Collier, Alanna Smith Make Lynx History With WNBA All-Defense Honor
Stifling defense was one of the signatures of the Minnesota Lynx that helped them to a WNBA-best 34-10 record in the 2025 regular season. As a team, the Lynx held the best defensive rating in the league at 97.5 while being top three in both average blocks and average steals.
As a whole, the Lynx allowed the second-least points in the WNBA, behind only the Golden State Valkyries. This dominant defense, paired with the Lynx offense that in turn scored the second-most points in the league, made the Lynx a force to be reckoned with in 2025.
Much of the Lynx's defensive success can be attributed to two stars on the roster who both shut down opponents from the forward position: Napheesa Collier and Alanna Smith.
Smith has already been celebrated once this season when she was named 2025 Co-Defensive Player of the Year alongside 2025 MVP A'ja Wilson, but now Smith has received another award that she can share with her teammate. Both Smith and Collier were named to the 2025 WNBA All-Defensive First Team on Wednesday.
Collier and Smith became the first teammates in Lynx franchise history to earn All-Defensive First Team Honors in the same season, a testament to their combined defensive prowess.
Collier's 2025 Dominance
Collier's 2025 season was one to remember on both sides of the court. While averaging 7.3 rebounds, 1.6 steals, and 1.5 blocks on the defensive end, Collier also finished the season averaging 22.9 points per game while shooting 53.1% from the field, 40.3% from three, and 90.6% from the free throw line.
In doing so, she became the first player in WNBA history to post such efficient numbers while averaging 20+ points per game. Her offensive efficiency, combined with her defensive presence, made her one of the best players in the WNBA in 2025, and she finished second in MVP voting behind Wilson.
A Career Performance for Smith
Smith set a career high in blocks per game with an average of 1.9, good for third in the WNBA, while also finishing third league-wide in total blocks with 80. Smith also posted an average of 9.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 2.9 assists while shooting a career-high 48.5% from the field.
Smith's Co-DPOY is another thing she has in common with Collier, who won the award in 2024. The impressive defensive performance the two Minnesota forwards were able to put together, in addition to their scoring prowess, was just one of the reasons the Lynx were such a dominant presence in 2025.