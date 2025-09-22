Napheesa Collier Breaks Silence on Losing WNBA MVP to A'ja Wilson
The Minnesota Lynx have yet to lose in the playoffs, sweeping their first-round series against the Golden State Valkyries and taking down the Phoenix Mercury in Game 1 of the semifinals, as they look to finish their historic 2025 season off strong.
The Lynx finished the regular season as the best team in the WNBA by a wide margin, hoisting the league's best record, best offensive rating, best defensive rating, and best net rating, on top of some incredible individual performers.
Lynx center Alanna Smith ultimately won Co-Defensive Player of the Year, sharing the award with Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson, but the WNBA MVP voting results were more disappointing for Minnesota.
Collier falls short
Despite having a historic season, Lynx star Napheesa Collier fell short of the MVP award for the second consecutive season. After finishing second in MVP voting last season behind A'ja Wilson, the results repeated this year, as Wilson beat out Collier again.
This year, Collier averaged 22.9 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.6 steals, and 1.5 blocks per game, while shooting 53.1% from the field, 40.3% from beyond the arc, and 90.6% from the free-throw line. Collier became the first player in WNBA history to average 20+ points per game with 50/40/90 shooting splits, and is just the fourth player in WNBA or NBA history to reach that feat.
Still, Wilson received 51 first-place votes for MVP, while Collier fell short with just 18.
This is a much bigger difference than anybody would have expected. Collier was leading the MVP race for months, and a late-season surge from Wilson catapulted her over the Lynx star. Of course, however, Collier has her mind set on bigger things anyway.
Collier is focused on a title
Collier's mindset throughout the entire 2025 season has been directed toward leading the Lynx to a championship rather than winning the MVP award. Of course, for fans, it would have been great to see Collier win the award, but the star forward could not care less about losing.
"The team is way bigger than me," Collier said about losing the award. "Whatever my personal goals are, I'm here for the team, and right now, we're focused on a championship. So, it was easy not to think about that."
Collier and the Lynx are now just two wins away from reaching the WNBA Finals for the second consecutive year, looking to make up for their loss to the New York Liberty last postseason. If Collier is able to win a title, and likely Finals MVP with it, that would be a much bigger accomplishment.