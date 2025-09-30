Napheesa Collier Breaks Silence on Season-Ending Ankle Injury
The Minnesota Lynx's 2025 season came to an abrupt end in the semifinals against the Phoenix Mercury. Despite being the title favorites heading into the postseason, the Lynx were not able to get past the second round, which was a major disappointment, but MVP runner-up Napheesa Collier is more worried about other things.
During her end-of-season presser on Tuesday, Collier put the league on blast for their poor leadership, specifically calling out WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert.
The WNBA has been far too physical, with inconsistent officiating letting far too many things slide, which has led to plenty of injuries. In their semifinals series against the Mercury, Phoenix was playing very physical, and the officials simply let them, but it got to a breaking point.
Collier's Game 3 injury
At the end of Game 3 against the Mercury, Mercury star Alyssa Thomas collided with Collier on a steal attempt, injuring the Lynx superstar. Even though Collier was sent to the ground and there was plenty of contact between the two, the referees let it go, resulting in a fastbreak bucket by the Mercury while Collier was on the floor in pain.
Collier went on to miss Game 4, which the Lynx ultimately lost to end their 2025 season. During her end-of-season presser, Collier was asked if she would have been able to play if the Lynx extended the series and made the Finals, as she revealed the extent of the injury.
"I couldn't have played [if we made the Finals]," Collier admitted. "It was almost the exact same injury as my other ankle, actually. I had a couple of torn ligaments and a torn shin muscle, but no broken bones, which is good."
Many fans were speculating whether or not Collier would have been able to return to action if the Lynx managed a miracle to make it to the Finals without her, but she confirmed that would not have been the case.
Even playing without Collier due to an injury and head coach Cheryl Reeve due to a suspension in Game 4, the Lynx put up a valiant effort, taking the Mercury to the last few possessions. Of course, this was a heartbreaking way to go out for the Lynx, but all they can do now is look ahead to next season, assuming the issues between the league office and the WNBA Players Association are able to get resolved.