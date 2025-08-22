Napheesa Collier Explains Viral Outfit During Lynx-Dream
On Thursday night, the Atlanta Dream hosted the Minnesota Lynx, and the top team in the WNBA went down in a thriller.
The Dream beat the Lynx 75-73, backed by a 27-point outing from Allisha Gray on 10-21 shooting from the field and 3-8 from beyond the arc.
The Lynx were, of course, playing shorthanded on Thursday night, as Napheesa Collier was sidelined with an ankle sprain, but that has not hurt them in the past. Heading into Thursday's game, the Lynx were 6-2 without the WNBA MVP frontrunner this season, but the Dream were able to exploit their superstar-less lineup.
Napheesa Collier's injury
Collier suffered an ankle sprain on August 2 in a dominant win over the Las Vegas Aces. Since then, Collier has missed six consecutive games, but the Lynx have been so dominant that they are still the top-placed team in the league by a wide margin.
Heading into Thursday's game, Collier was upgraded to "questionable" for the first time since the injury, but the Lynx ultimately decided to hold her out of the road contest.
Still, to no surprise, Collier was there to support her team. She did, however, stand out on the bench much more than usual.
Collier's flashy accessory
Collier stepped out of the locker room on Thursday night with a flashy and colorful "Stud Budz" chain, repping her teammates' growing brand.
Via The Sporting News: "Napheesa Collier is wearing a StudBudz chain 😂"
The "Stud Budz" refers to her teammates, Courtney Williams and Natisha Hiedeman, as the Lynx duo has taken the internet by storm, streaming and creating plenty of content under their tandem nickname.
Collier replied to this viral picture of her repping the flashy chain with a post on X (formerly Twitter).
Via Napheesa Collier: "Saw Courtney had this sitting in a box before the game. Ofc I had to wear"
Collier proves that she will always support and represent her teammates, even when she is sidelined with an injury, which is another reason why she is so valuable to this team looking to make a championship run.