Napheesa Collier Gets Brutally Honest After Shocking Loss vs Storm
The Minnesota Lynx are in the midst of their most successful regular season yet, but the team suffered its most concerning setback of the year in Thursday's 93-79 loss to the Seattle Storm. Minnesota lost despite leading by 21 points in the second quarter, matching the largest blown lead in a loss by any team this season.
The Lynx record dropped to 30-8 with the loss, still five games ahead of the Las Vegas Aces for the No. 1 seed in the WNBA playoffs with six games remaining on their schedule. Superstar forward and MVP frontrunner Napheesa Collier touched on what exactly went wrong in Thursday's disastrous loss.
"It was a culmination of things," Collier said. "We got undisciplined in what we wanted to get done. I thought we did good defending the paint, but then they started hitting threes and we weren't getting out the way that we needed to. I'm sure Cheryl (Reeve) said this, they just wanted it more than us tonight. Especially towards the end of the season, we have to make sure that's not happening."
Cause For Pause
Thursday provided added cause for concern for Minnesota due to the fact that a possible playoff series with Seattle is looming in the first round, which could clearly pose more of a challenge than a No. 1 seed would hope for early in the playoffs. Collier explained what the Lynx needed to improve in order to prevent a similar result in a prospective matchup against Seattle or any other team.
‘We just need to do a better job of making sure that we're playing around them, going under them, getting fakes, getting open,” Collier said. “That's kind of what I meant when I said some things are slipping.
"We need to be more disciplined, because each team is going to have advantages in some spots. We have to be able to be smarter and outwork them and make sure that they're not getting us on the easy stuff, which we gave them in that second half.”
The Lynx will face the Connecticut Sun on the road Sunday, with tip-off set for 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn. The Lynx will host Paige Bueckers and the Dallas Wings for an 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT tip-off on Monday before traveling to Las Vegas for a highly anticipated matchup with the Aces at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday in a game with significant MVP implications.
