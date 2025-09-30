Napheesa Collier Goes Scorched Earth on WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert
As the vice president of the WNPBA and one of the most recognizable names in the league, Napheesa Collier has been the de facto voice of the players against WNBA leadership and executives amidst turbulent CBA talks. On Tuesday, Collier read a prepared statement at her exit interview that may very well go down as a turning point in league history.
After Minnesota's season ended in controversial fashion for the second straight year, this time in a manner that resulted in Collier suffering a season-ending injury, she went scorched earth on league president Cathy Engelbert and her cohorts at the top of their league. Collier insisted that the incompetence at the top of the league was a legitimate threat to the league's future.
"The real threat to our league isn't money," Collier said. "It isn't ratings or missed calls or even physical play. It's a lack of accountability from the league office. Since I've been in the league, you've heard the constant concerns about officiating, and it has now reached levels of inconsistency that plague our sport and undermine the integrity in which it operates.
"Whether the league cares about the health of the players is one thing, but to also not care about the product we put on the floor is truly self-sabotage. Year after year, the only thing that remains consistent is the lack of accountability from our leaders."
Officiating Inconsistencies
Collier also argued that the inconsistency displayed by referees was a threat to the WNBA's self-proclaimed goal of sustainability, and the superstar even revealed a telling conversation she had with Engelbert this past February, where the league president refused to take any responsibility and instead responded with a tone-deaf statement that reeked of cowardice.
"The league has a buzzword that they've rolled out as talking points for the CBA as to why they can't pay the players what we're worth, and that word is sustainability," Collier said. "But what's truly unsustainable is keeping a good product on the floor while allowing officials to lose control of games.
"Fans see it every night. Coaches, both winning and losing, point out every night in pregame and postgame media. Yet leadership just issues fines and looks the other way. They ignore the issues that everyone inside the game is begging to be fixed. That is negligence.
"At Unrivaled this past February, I sat across from Cathy (Engelbert) and asked how she planned to address the officiating issues in our league. Her response was, ‘Well, only the losers complain about the refs.’”
Lack Of Accountability
Collier's critiques of the top of the league went even further, as the MVP runner-up revealed that Engelbert still hadn't reached out to offer well wishes after the season-ending injury one of her league's best players suffered due to what many believe was officiating negligence.
"This year alone, I've gotten calls, texts and well wishes from so many players across the league," Collier said. "Those moments remind me that sometimes there are things bigger than the results of this game, than this game we play.
"But do you know who I haven't heard from? Cathy. Not one call, not one text. The only outreach has come from her number two, telling my agent that she doesn't believe physical play is contributing to injuries. That is infuriating, and it's the perfect example of the tone deaf, dismissive approach that our leaders always seem to take."
Worst Leadership In The World
The most poignant part of Collier's statement, and the part that surely cut Engelbert the deepest, was a cutting barb in which Collier stated that the league has the worst leadership in the world.
"I've earned this platform. I've paid the price to get here," Collier said. "Now I have a responsibility to speak on behalf of the fans and everyone in this league that deserves better. Our leadership's answer to being held accountable is to suppress everyone's voices by handing out fines. I'm not concerned about a fine. I'm concerned about the future of our sport.
"At some point, everyone deserves to hear the truth from someone who, I hope has earned the benefit of the doubt to fight for what is right and fair for our athletes and our fans. We have the best players in the world. We have the best fans in the world, but right now, we have the worst leadership in the world."
Related Articles
• WNBA Announces Punishment for Lynx's Cheryl Reeve for Blasting Referees
• Lynx's Stud Budz Duo Sends Sincere Message After Season-Ending Loss vs Mercury
• Lynx Facing Major Decisions After Unexpected Playoff Loss to Mercury