Napheesa Collier Joins A'ja Wilson in WNBA History After Lynx-Valkyries

🚨 Napheesa Collier became just the third player in WNBA history to record 700+ points, 50+ steals, and 50+ blocks in a single season!



She achieved this feat in only 32 games, making her the second-fastest to do so—trailing only A’ja Wilson, who reached the mark in 26 games… pic.twitter.com/Py33IYF1Gp