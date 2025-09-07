Napheesa Collier Joins A'ja Wilson in WNBA History After Lynx-Valkyries
The 2025 WNBA MVP race has been heating up recently, with Minnesota Lynx's Napheesa Collier and Las Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson going at it. Collier has been the league's best player for the majority of the 2025 season, but Wilson has led the Aces to an active 13-game winning streak, while putting up absurd numbers to put herself back in front of the MVP race.
This season, Collier is averaging 23.0 points, 7.4 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.6 steals, and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 52.6% from the field, 39.2% from three-point range, and 90.6% from the free-throw line. Collier has also led the Lynx to a league-best 33-9 record, as the team has already secured the top seed heading into the playoffs.
Napheesa Collier joins WNBA history
On Saturday, Collier and the Lynx picked up a huge 78-72 road win over the Golden State Valkyries. Standout sixth player Natisha Hiedeman led the Lynx in scoring with 24 points on 6-10 shooting from three-point range, but Collier certainly did her thing as well. Collier chipped in 20 points on 6-16 shooting from the field and 4-8 from deep, securing her spot in WNBA history.
With her performance on Saturday in Golden State, Collier has officially become the third player in WNBA history to reach 700+ points, 50+ steals, and 50+ blocks in a season. Collier became the second-fastest player in WNBA history to reach those numbers in a season (32 games), trailing only A'ja Wilson, who did it in 26 games in the 2022 season.
It is only fitting that, as Collier battles Wilson for the 2025 MVP award, she joins her in league history. Wilson is one of the most decorated players the league has ever seen, as she is one of just four players who have won three MVP awards, and she won all three before even turning 29 years old.
Wilson continues to cement herself as one of the best players in WNBA history, so Collier joining her in MVP talks and in historic lists like this one is certainly an accomplishment.
Collier and Wilson certainly have a similar goal this season, regardless of who wins MVP, and that is to win a championship. After finishing as the runner-up for the MVP award and a championship in the 2024 season, Collier undoubtedly has her eyes set on both this year, and the Lynx are in a great spot to bring home a title.