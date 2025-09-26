Napheesa Collier Opens Up on Crushing 2024 WNBA Finals Loss to Liberty
The Minnesota Lynx are two wins away from their second consecutive WNBA Finals appearance, although they are looking for a different outcome this time around.
Last year, the Lynx suffered a crushing Finals loss to the New York Liberty, highlighted by a nail-biting Game 5 defeat in overtime that sealed it for Breanna Stewart and company. Lynx superstar forward Napheesa Collier did what she could, dropping a game-high 22 points on 11-23 shooting from the field, but it was ultimately not enough.
Collier and the Lynx are undoubtedly looking to bounce back from that crushing loss, and it showed in the 2025 regular season. The Lynx tied the record for most wins in a WNBA regular season with 34, securing the top overall seed heading into the playoffs. Now, the Lynx are tied 1-1 with the Phoenix Mercury in the semifinals, but they might still be using last year's Finals loss as motivation.
Collier's fuel
In a recent interview with Ari Chambers on WNBA's "Off Top" show, Collier opened up about that Finals loss to New York and how that impacted her offseason and continues to motivate her.
"I feel like I use it to fuel me to be better, to be a better player," Collier said. "Just going to Unrivaled, specifically... so I just tried to use those resources to my advantage... I just try to do everything in my control to make sure I was ready to come into the next season because I just don't want to be in that situation again where we're having to depend on the refs. I'd rather us win by 20 so it has nothing to do with that.
"...You feel like you did everything you could last year, but it wasn't enough, so you have to do a little bit more next time. So you have to shoot for a little bit longer, you have to lift a little bit heavier. Whatever it is to do your part to come back better and ready. So that's the mindset I had in the offseason."
Of course, a crushing loss like that is expected to stick with Collier, and the best thing she can do is use it as fuel to be better. Collier had a historic 2025 regular season, and she has proven that she is doing all she can to help take the Lynx over the hump to win her first championship.