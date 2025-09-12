Napheesa Collier Recognized Amid WNBA MVP Race With A'ja Wilson
The 2025 WNBA MVP race has been heating up over the last couple of weeks, despite Minnesota Lynx superstar Napheesa Collier being the runaway favorite for most of the season. However, A'ja Wilson has led the Las Vegas Aces to a historic 16-game winning streak to end the season, and the three-time MVP has been playing out of her mind.
While the MVP race is still very tight, the tides are certainly turning in favor of Wilson heading into the playoffs.
AP's Player of the Year pick
The Associated Press released its 2025 WNBA awards on Friday, and the voters named AP Player of the Year for the second consecutive season. Wilson was also named AP Defensive Player of the Year.
Collier is undoubtedly in the running for both MVP and Defensive Player of the Year, and while the 14-member panel that voted on the Associated Press' awards is different than the official WNBA voters, it is not a promising sign for the Lynx superstar forward.
Collier was a heavy favorite to win the WNBA MVP award this season before suffering an ankle sprain that held her out for seven consecutive games. The reigning Defensive Player of the Year ultimately missed 11 games throughout the 2025 season, practically taking her out of the race as Wilson and the Aces surged.
Collier still gets recognized
While Wilson beat out Collier for AP Player of the Year, the Lynx superstar was still recognized. Wilson was a unanimous selection for AP First Team All-WNBA, alongside Wilson and Alyssa Thomas, while Kelsey Mitchell and Allisha Gray rounded out the five.
After their season finale on Thursday night, Collier became the first player in WNBA history to finish a season averaging 20+ points per game, while shooting over 50% from the field, 40% from three-point range, and 90% from the free-throw line. Collier has undoubtedly cemented herself as one of the top players in the league and was rightfully recognized for it on Friday.
The WNBA is set to announce the MVP award on September 21 and All-WNBA Teams on October 7, which Collier will be looking out for. Of course, Collier has her eyes set on something far more significant, a WNBA title, but it would be great to see her recognized with individual accomplishments as well.
Collier and the Lynx are set to start their playoff run against the Golden State Valkyries on Sunday.