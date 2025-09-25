Napheesa Collier Reveals Lynx's Keys to Success Before Game 3 vs Mercury
The Minnesota Lynx are coming off a crushing Game 2 loss against the Phoenix Mercury, tying the series as they head to Phoenix for Games 3 and 4. The Lynx blew a 20-point lead in Game 2, which is very uncharacteristic of them, and now they have to find out what they did wrong and take back control of the series on Friday.
While the Lynx ultimately lost on Tuesday, there were some bright spots. MVP runner-up Napheesa Collier led the way with 24 points, six rebounds, three steals, and two blocks, while Courtney Williams had a near triple-double with 20 points, seven rebounds, nine assists, and three steals.
Besides struggling from beyond the arc, shooting 7-28, and losing the turnover battle, the Lynx played a good game, but just crumbled in the second half and could not pull out a win.
What needs to change?
After the Game 2 loss, Collier was asked what the Lynx need to do in Game 3 to get back in the win column after such a crushing defeat.
"Just playing our defense," Collier responded. "And making sure that we limit our turnovers. I don't think our defense was the same in the second half as it was in the first half. We need to get back to taking the easy things away, making their shots hard, and taking care of the ball on the other end."
Of course, everyone knows that Game 2 was a tale of two halves. In the first 20 minutes, the Lynx outscored the Mercury 48-22, and whether they got too comfortable in the locker room or Phoenix finally woke up, the second half was completely different. The Mercury outscored the Lynx 47-21 in the second half.
And, unfortunately for Minnesota, overtime was not any better, as they scored just four points in the extra period.
The Lynx know what they have to do for Game 3, because it is exactly what they were doing for the last 20 minutes of Game 1 and the first 20 minutes of Game 2. The Lynx have struggled to play a complete game of basketball throughout their four playoff games, but Game 3 could make-or-break their whole postseason run.
For a team that has high championship hopes, the Lynx need to get back on track on Friday in Phoenix. Game 3 will tip off at PHX Arena at 9:30 p.m. ET on Friday night.