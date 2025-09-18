Napheesa Collier's Message After Game 2 Comeback Win vs Valkyries
The Minnesota Lynx put together a historic 2025 regular season, tying the WNBA record for most wins in a season with 34. However, none of that regular-season success matters if they do not pull through in the playoffs.
The Lynx got matched up against the Golden State Valkyries in the first round, who had a historic regular season in their own right as a first-year expansion team. After blowing the Valkyries out in Minnesota in Game 1, Golden State put up a much more competitive fight for their first-ever home playoff game on Wednesday night.
In Game 2, the Valkyries dominated the Lynx through the first three quarters, taking as much as a 17-point lead and were winning by 14 heading into the fourth quarter. Then, the Lynx turned it on in the fourth.
Lynx comeback win
The Lynx dominated the fourth quarter, outscoring the Valkyries 26-11 to ultimately pull out a one-point win after Valkyries star Cecilia Zandalasini missed the game-winning shot as time expired.
WNBA MVP candidate Napheesa Collier came up huge for the Lynx, scoring seven fourth-quarter points, including the go-ahead bucket with about a minute left to officially complete the 17-point comeback.
Lynx's Kayla McBride and DiJonai Carrington each scored six fourth-quarter points apiece, as Minnesota really turned it on as a team when it mattered most.
The Lynx are the first team to clinch their spot in the quarterfinals after sweeping the Valkyries, and much of the credit goes to Collier. The five-time All-Star finished Wednesday's game with 24 points, seven rebounds, and four assists on 10-16 shooting from the field. After the game, however, Collier had praise for the environment the Valkyries created.
"It was a tough game. Closeout games are always so hard, especially in an environment like this. It's incredible what they've done here," Collier said on ESPN after the game. "That team is so, so hard working and it was a tough game."
Collier also had high praise for Minnesota's bench unit, saying it feels like they have two groups of starters.
"So much [credit]," Collier said about the bench. "...It's like you have starters on the bench. To not have that drop off is huge come playoff time."
Minnesota's three-player bench rotation of Carrington, Natisha Hiedeman, and Jessica Shepard is the perfect trio to have for relief, as not only are they reliable players who can give starters a break, but they are all incredibly valuable in their own right. Collier also talked about their incredible 17-point comeback.
"We know that we're made of," Collier continued. "We've been here before, we have experience. We know how tough and gritty it is to win in a situation like this. To come back and win in this environment, I'm really proud of us."
Collier and the Lynx will now move on to face the winner of the New York Liberty vs. Phoenix Mercury series.