Napheesa Collier's WNBA MVP Case After Five-Game Injury Absence
The Minnesota Lynx have put together an incredible 2025 campaign, hoisting a league-best 28-6 record through 34 games, led by arguably the best player in the WNBA.
Napheesa Collier, 28, has cemented herself as one of the top players in the league since she was drafted sixth overall in 2019. Collier started her career by winning Rookie of the Year and making an All-Star appearance in her first year, and has continued to dominate ever since.
With the exception of a four-game 2022 season due to a pregnancy, Collier has been incredible every season, making five All-Star appearances, finishing top five in MVP voting three times, and even winning Defensive Player of the Year in 2024.
Can Collier break her MVP drought?
While Collier continues to be in the conversation, she has yet to win an MVP award in her career. This year, however, she is expected to bring one home.
Collier has been the MVP frontrunner for the majority of the 2025 season, averaging 23.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.8 steals, and 1.6 blocks per game with 53.7/36.8/90.8 shooting splits. Collier has been in the MVP and DPOY conversation this season, but her case has taken a hit recently.
During their August 2 matchup against the Las Vegas Aces, Collier suffered an ankle sprain and has been sidelined ever since. Collier has missed Minnesota's last five games, but the team has not struggled too much without her, winning four of those five games. Luckily, Collier is nearing a return.
Collier's case for MVP
Even though Collier has missed the last five games, she has undoubtedly been the best player in the WNBA this season, while leading the Lynx to the league's best record. Of course, the best player on the best team will always be in the MVP conversation in any sport, but Collier has been on another level.
Collier is set to finish top three in MVP and DPOY voting for the second consecutive season, and while she is unlikely to bring home the defensive award again, her case for MVP is unmatched.
Her top competitors for MVP this season are undoubtedly A'ja Wilson and Alyssa Thomas, but the only knock on her compared to those two has been this injury absence. And, many would argue, that the Lynx being 4-1 without her in these five games should hurt her MVP case.
However, she has been so dominant throughout the season that she would likely have to miss another five or more games to lose the race.