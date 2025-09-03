Natisha Hiedeman’s Three-Letter Description for Napheesa Collier
The WNBA's 2025 MVP race is much tighter than many expected, as Minnesota Lynx star forward Napheesa Collier is giving Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson a run for her money. Wilson, a three-time WNBA MVP, has led the Aces to the second-best record in the league, averaging 23.4 points, 10.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.6 steals, and 2.2 blocks per game.
Collier, on the other hand, has led the Lynx to a historic 2025 season. The Lynx have already secured the top seed in the playoffs, holding a 32-8 record through 40 games, and Collier is doing it all on both ends of the floor. This season, Collier is averaging 23.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.7 steals, and 1.6 blocks per game with 53.4/38.5/90.9 shooting splits.
Of course, the WNBA could not go wrong by handing the MVP to either superstar, but Collier seems to still be the frontrunner, despite Wilson's late-season surge.
Collier gets MVP support from teammate
On Monday, the Lynx took down the Dallas Wings in a dominant 96-71 win, led by Collier with 25 points on 7-10 shooting from the field and 4-4 from three-point range through just 23 minutes of action.
After the game, Lynx guard Natisha Hiedeman had a simple response when asked to describe Collier's production, per Zone Coverage's Andrew Dukowitz.
“MVP,” Hiedeman said. “That’s it, that’s all I got.”
Hiedeman had an incredible performance of her own on Monday, dropping 20 points and 10 assists on 7-13 shooting from the field and 4-5 from deep off the bench, putting together her first double-double of the season. Of course, however, she and the rest of the Lynx team know that they only go as far as Collier takes them.
Lynx's playoff outlook
Last season, the Lynx made their first WNBA Finals appearance since 2017, but ultimately finished as a runner-up after losing to the New York Liberty. Coincidentally, Collier finished as the MVP runner-up last season, falling short of Aces star A'ja Wilson. This season, the Lynx and Collier are both looking to get over the hump, and they have a great chance to do so.
The Lynx have proven to be the WNBA's best team in 2025, dominating since starting their campaign with nine consecutive wins. Now, with a 32-8 record with just four games remaining, the Lynx can take it easy and make sure they are fully rested and healthy after clinching first place in the league.