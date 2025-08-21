New Timberwolves, Lynx Ownership's Plans for Change Revealed
After a long and contentious battle that began in 2021, the sale of the Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx, led by entrepreneur Marc Lore and former MLB superstar Alex Rodriguez, was finalized in June of 2025.
A legal dispute with the previous owner, Glen Taylor, was resolved, and Lore and Rodriguez were able to maintain complete control over the two basketball teams in Minnesota.
What Comes Next?
Now that the sale is final, many expect significant changes to the business side of operations for the Lynx, as opposed to more of a change on the basketball side of things for the Timberwolves.
The Lynx have won four WNBA titles under head coach and team president Cheryl Reeve, and came close to winning their fifth last season.
Mike Vorkunov of The Athletic asked Alex Rodriguez about the plan for the Lynx moving forward.
“With the W, it’s been running full speed ahead…So our job is to really kind of just get out of the way. Then the business is gonna have a lot more of our hands," Rodriguez said. "We’re gonna roll up our sleeves, hire a CEO, bring in a person that Marc and I feel has the same capability as Tim (Connelly), so we can copy and paste what we’ve done in basketball and do it in business, and then we should be off to the races.”
Lynx Part With Director of Communications
A new update from John Krawczynski of The Athletic revealed that one of the first moves of the business side of the Lynx has been made.
“New ownership is making some changes to the biz side of the Wolves/Lynx, including parting ways w/Dir of Comms Sara Perez. Always enjoyed working with Sara, who headed a PR group that won the McIntyre Award 2 yrs ago. Perez is very respected among players/coaches w/Wolves,” Krawczynski said.
He also mentioned that, “Lore and Rodriguez are not making any changes to the basketball side of the Wolves/Lynx. Told that the changes on the business side are being made as part of a larger plan to add new faces/voices that will help shape the franchise’s path in the new era.”
The Lynx currently hold the WNBA’s best record and will look to enter the playoffs as the top seed.