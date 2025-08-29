Skylar Diggins, Storm Mock Lynx Celebration After Win on Thursday
With a chance to clinch the top seed in the 2025 WNBA playoffs, the Minnesota Lynx fell short. In a home game against the Seattle Storm on Thursday night, the Lynx could not get the job done, suffering an underwhelming 93-79 loss.
MVP frontrunner Napheesa Collier finished Thursday's loss with 18 points and nine rebounds on inefficient 7-23 shooting from the field and 0-5 from three-point range. Standout guard Kayla McBride led the Lynx with 20 points on 7-13 shooting from the field and 5-8 from deep, while Courtney Williams chipped in 18 points, but none of it was enough to keep up with the Storm.
Skylar Diggins dominates the Lynx
Skylar Diggins, a seven-time WNBA All-Star, dominated the Lynx on Thursday night, leading the Storm with 23 points, five assists, and four steals on 8-14 shooting from the field and 4-8 from three-point range.
Diggins, 35, is certainly past her prime, but she certainly found her stride on Thursday night. The Storm have now won four of their last five games to improve to 21-19 on the season, sitting in seventh place in the league, and the team certainly let Minnesota hear it after their upset win on Thursday.
Storm mock Minnesota after the win
The Lynx have a unique tradition where they do the electric slide after every home win, and they have been doing this for years. On Thursday, Diggins and her teammates decided to do the same dance after the win, mocking the Lynx and their celebration ritual.
Via Underdog WNBA: "Skylar Diggins dropped 23 PTS in the win and then hit the electric slide in Minnesota."
When the Storm came back from down 21 to steal a win on the road, they had the right to do whatever celebration they wanted, and if the Lynx did not like it, then they should have played harder to prevent the loss. Of course, Diggins is known for talking trash and mocking her opponents whenever she gets the chance, but she backed it up with 23 points on Thursday night.
Plenty of fans went to social media to react to Diggins mocking the electric slide celebration.
"lol this reminds me of when WWE wrestlers steal each other's taunts," one fan said. "Brutality."
"She disrespectful 😂," another fan said.
"I’m a Lynx fan and idc this is funny," another fan replied. "Win if you don’t want it to happen."