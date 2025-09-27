Three Lynx Stars Announced to Join Unrivaled League
While the Minnesota Lynx fight for their survival in the semifinals of the 2025 WNBA playoffs against the Phoenix Mercury, three of their stars have already squared away their offseason plans.
Naphessa Collier, Courtney Williams and Natisha Hiedeman will all be joining the Unrivaled 3x3 basketball league for its second season, beginning Jan. 5.
Collier's participation was announced on Thursday, though that was already a forgone conclusion as the 2025 MVP runner-up is one of the founders of the league alongside Breanna Stewart of the New York Liberty. Williams and Hiedeman were both announced on Friday in posts on X by Unrivaled.
Collier's Done This Before
As one of the league's cofounders, Collier was naturally a participant in the league's first season as well, leading the Lunar Owls to. 13-1 record before falling in the semifinals to the Vinyl. She had a great season personally as well, winning the league's first-ever MVP award and winning an extra $200,000 at the league's midseason one-on-one tournament.
Collier will look to carry over the dominance she exhibited in Unrivaled year one and the success she's had so far with the Lynx into her second showing with the league.
In the 2025 regular season Collier averaged 22.9 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game while shooting over 53% from the field. Collier was in MVP talks all season before coming up short against A'ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces.
Perhaps Collier will take Unrivaled MVP for a second-straight season as a consolation prize.
Williams and Hiedeman are both returners to the league as well.
Williams played alongside Collier on the Lunar Owls, while Hiedeman had a more winding journey through the league.
Hiedeman first signed with Phantom BC on a relief contract after another player sustained an injury. She was reassigned to the Laces BC after several other players were unavailable for the league.
Finally, she rejoined the Phantom when Sabrina Ionescu left the season early to attend an Asia tour with Nike.
Like other Unrivaled announcements, Williams' post included some highlights and fun facts about her life and career. Among her many listed accolades was her being tied for fourth in assists across the WNBA in 2025, tied for fourth all-time in career triple-doubles alongside Courtney Vandersloot.
For Hiedeman, her accolades included 2019 Big East Player of the Year and a career high in 2025 for points per game.
Unrivaled season two is looking to be a stacked league with an ever-growing list of high-profile players. Only time will tell who else will be joining the 3x3 league.